Camera events in Google Home can be your next automation in this late May patch
The longer we experiment with Gemini for Home, the more refinements Google adds.
What you need to know
- Google detailed a late May update rolling for Gemini for Home and its Home app.
- Cameras are getting another significant update, which lets users create automations based on what their camera has seen.
- In the app, Google is refining media controls, improving Gemini's speed for common commands, and it's ability to take action on a single command with several tasks.
Google Home users have been receiving consistent updates for weeks now, and the end of May is no different, as the latest adds a major upgrade for cameras.
Gemini for Home is a major part of Google's vision for its smart home environment. This week, the company shared details about an update that's rolling out, which brings a major "visual insights" feature for your connected cameras. Google has made cameras smarter with its AI, capable of "seeing" or "understanding" what they see. Now, users can create automations based on what their cameras see.
Not only is this camera update a standout feature for Google's late May patch, but it feels like the most important—personally, anyway. I can imagine this would be useful for occurrences that happen frequently. Like something getting into your trash or a person or delivery that's too important to miss. Google's giving us an easy way make automations based on camera events (what our camera sees) without having to "build it from scratch," essentially.
Using written descriptors, users can design automations and select which camera needs to adhere to them. Google states users can create automations for Amazon deliveries, children arriving home, car doors left open, and more. What's more, users can get specific when referring to people by mentioning their name; however, you must enable Familiar Faces for this to work.