Google's Gemini for Home is finally useful enough to not drive you crazy

What you need to know

Gemini for Home now gives you short, direct responses like "Alarm set for 9 AM," finally cutting down long-winded replies.

Common commands like turning stuff on and off are now up to 40% faster, as per Google.

You can now set timers based on real-world events ("wake me when the game starts"), chain multiple commands together, and check both time remaining and original duration.

Google is making changes to its Gemini-powered home assistant. If you’ve ever been frustrated by slow responses or long explanations, this update is meant for you.

One of the biggest changes is how Gemini for Home responds. Instead of padded, overly polite answers, responses are now trimmed down to the essentials, according to Google Nest's updated release notes. For example, if you set an alarm, you’ll simply hear “Alarm set for 9 AM” instead of a detailed explanation.

Speed is improving too. Google says that common commands, like turning on the lights, can now be up to 40% faster.

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Smarter features that actually feel useful

Gemini is also getting better at understanding context. Now, you can set alarms based on real-world events, like asking it to wake you up when a certain game begins. It can also handle more complex requests at once, such as canceling a timer and setting a new one in the same command.

Timers and alarms have improved as well. You can now check both the time left and the original duration, and recurring alarms like weekday wake-ups are more reliable.

Gemini is also better at handling local information. It now understands regional weather units and gives more relevant local news, so responses feel more specific and less generic.

Translation, languages, and global expansion

Translation mode is now faster and supports 30 languages. You can ask it to act as an interpreter, and it handles real-time conversations more smoothly than before.

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The Google Home app is also changing with Gemini. New automation tools let you trigger actions based on specific conditions, like when your oven starts running. You can also create routines to control lighting effects, such as pulsing or gradual wake lights.

Google is adding more AI features, like “Help me create” and “Ask Home.” These are designed to make building automations easier, so you don’t have to search through menus.

These updates are not limited to the U.S. Google is expanding Early Access for features like Ask Home and Home Brief to 14 more countries, including Mexico, Japan, and much of Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Nordics. Canada now has full support, including Canadian French.

Keep in mind that some features, like the faster Translation mode, require a Google Home Premium subscription. Also, since this is a server-side update, it may take a few days to reach your device, even if you have the latest app version.

Android Central's Take

I like the direction these updates are going, but I’m still a bit skeptical. Faster replies and less unnecessary talk do make a real difference, and I can see this improving how people use their smart homes. Still, it feels like Google is fixing issues it created before. If Gemini stays fast, accurate, and avoids over-explaining in the long run, this could be the upgrade users have wanted. Otherwise, it might just be another promise that things are better now.