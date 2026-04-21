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What you need to know

Google Home is rolling out an update for its "Gemini for Home" early access, upgrading the AI with "Continued Conversations."

This highly requested feature helps Gemini "remember" the conversation and keep the device's mic active for a few seconds, so users can add-on to their requests.

Gemini for Home recently updated the AI with better musical capabilities for songs and playlists, as well as understanding for casual speech.

Early access runs can be rocky, but in Google's case, it says these tests have given it a wealth of feedback, facilitating the arrival of a "top request" this week.

Announced this morning (Apr 21), Google says Gemini in Home is receiving a highly requested feature this week that helps refine its conversational aspect. The primary goal with this feature is to keep the conversation going, as the feature is aptly named "Continued Conversation." The AI retains more "context" with this update. Google says that, unlike the old Assistant (bye, Assistant), Gemini "remembers" your conversation thread for better follow-up Q&As.

Users will notice that saying "Hey Google" and giving their initial request will keep Gemini's microphones open for a few seconds longer. Moreover, the lights on your smart home devices will pulse. This is that extended conversational context window, so Gemini is ready for any additional requests.

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The post adds that Continued Conversation is available for everyone in the home, including guests. Additionally, it has received multilingual support, as other regions receive it this week, alongside the U.S.

Gemini has been given "side-talk" detection, too. Google states this helps the AI better distinguish between household chatter and a genuine request for it. Users can find and activate Continued Conversation in the following steps: Home Settings > Gemini for Home voice assistant > Continued Conversation.

Gemini loves to talk

(Image credit: Google)

Better understanding of user requests has been a strong focus for Google recently. An earlier update helped make the AI feel a little less robotic. Google removed the necessity for specific commands, as Gemini is reportedly capable of understanding "casual phrases." Now, you shouldn't have to repeat yourself constantly just because Gemini can't understand you. This update also included its device recognition, so it shouldn't mix up lamps and lights.

An update this past week saw Gemini becoming a better home DJ. The AI can understand the songs and playlists you want, and play them right when you ask. For busy houses, Gemini's task management capabilities go up a notch for editing lists and completing "complex, multi-step" tasks.

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