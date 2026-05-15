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What you need to know

Rumors claim that a "Google Home Display" product name has appeared in the company's smart home app code on iOS.

This model was spotted alongside several other home devices, and a "setup" string.

What we're expecting for Spring 2026 (and potentially I/O) is the Home Speaker, which Google revealed during its huge Gemini for Home launch in October.

Rumors are bubbling up about a potential new entry to Google's smart home ecosystem, and we can't help but feel like the timing's a little too perfect.

A post by MacRumors' analyst, Aaron, on X highlights a mention of a purported new smart device in the company's code (via 9to5Google). Aaron states that the discovery was made in the Google Home app's code on iOS. Within the many strings, they found a "Google Home Display" name. Additionally, a subsequent string marked "setup" was also spotted.

This name was seen alongside several of Google's other smart home products, like the Nest Hub Max, Nest Hub, and Home Mini. Other than sitting with the smart home devices we know today, the publication's analyst couldn't find anything more substantial. In the end, all we're left with is the device's alleged name.