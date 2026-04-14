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What you need to know

Google has started teasing what's ahead for its I/O 2026 conference with the arrival of its sessions list.

Among the highlights for May 19 (after the keynote), Google plans to talk about its AI software, Android 17, and Chrome for 2026 later that afternoon.

The following day, the company teases information on Android 17's "Adaptive Everywhere" approach, which brings Android, Chrome OS, and XR into the fold.

I/O 2026 takes place on May 19 at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

As usual, Google is teasing what's to come for its yearly I/O conference following the expected keynote.

This morning (Apr 14), Google posted the sessions list, teasing its plans for its I/O 2026 conference in May. First, the company reiterates that its main keynote speech will take place on May 19 at 1 pm ET (10 am PT). The sessions page lets users add it to their calendars, so you don't miss out. However, what's more important is the list itself, as Google says other conferences, such as for its AI, will start at 3:30 pm PT on May 19.

For those interested, Google says its AI conference will cover information about its "latest model capabilities across multimodal, media generation, and robotics, and how to leverage them..." The list then highlights Android 17 as a major event, running for ~45 minutes. Google intends to cover Android 17's performance updates, alongside "new capabilities for media and camera apps, new functionality for desktop and large-screened apps, and how we're using agentic automation to empower users to get more done faster."

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Google Chrome is also getting time in the spotlight. While the company has been busy rolling out more AI-focused updates for the browser, there's more in store. The quick blurb says Google will discuss "new capabilities" for Chrome for 2026 in this meeting. Later in the day on May 19, Google Play will be discussed. It seems this particular conference is geared toward users with businesses that are looking to grow on the platform.

There was also a mention of "Adaptive development" note regarding Android 17. The next major Android OS is reportedly moving into an "Adaptive Everywhere" approach, where users can "move fluidly between phones, cars, living rooms, and immersive environments." Google has labeled this as concerning Android, ChromeOS, and XR.

Intrigued?

(Image credit: Google)

We first started getting I/O 2026 teasers in February, when Google kicked off its annual line of puzzles to get users to reveal the date. There were quite a few this year, each leveraging its AI systems, such as Gemini 3. Users were quick to tear through the puzzles, reaching 100% completion, and revealing the May 19-20 date for the event. Google also confirmed that I/O 2026 will take place at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

If you're looking to watch, Google will livestream its keynote speech on May 19 beginning at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Developers can register for the event, but it's worth noting that "this follows a lottery or invitation-style system, so signing up doesn't automatically guarantee a spot at the keynote." What's interesting about the sessions list today is that it has yet to mention Android XR. We are expecting Google to at least talk about this in some capacity during its keynote, but more would be welcome, too.

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We got that little XR teaser for Android 17's "Adaptive Everywhere," but maybe that's not all.

Android Central's Take

The software side of Google is typically where I/O shines. While we always hope for a Pixel teaser, we usually have to wait until after and later in the summer toward the Made by Google event. Regardless, there's a lot that Google is likely cooking up this year. Android 17 is a heavy hitter, but so is it's Android XR experience. Then, there's Gemini. Personal Intelligence was its most recent (and significant) update for users, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't expecting another major reveal at I/O.