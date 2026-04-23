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Google reportedly teased what's coming up for its Android Show: I/O 2026 Edition in a now-removed YouTube video.

It's been stated that the description highlights the reveals as the "biggest" for Android yet.

The Android Show is eyeing a May 12 date at 10 am PT/12pm ET, a week before I/O 2026 will reveal major Android 17 details and more.

We're already looking ahead to I/O 2026 in May; however, Google is seemingly teasing a show before the main event to get us ready for the next era of Android.

Google is reportedly teasing what's coming up for its Android Show, which will precede its I/O 2026 conference in May (via 9to5Google). The video, which is no longer available on YouTube at the time of writing, stated the Android Show: I/O Edition will begin on May 12 at 10 am PT (12 pm ET). There's speculation that this show will involve consumer-oriented updates and insights for Android.

The publication highlighted the video's description, which reportedly positions this year's show as the most significant one yet. Google said, "This is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet." The brief teaser concludes by stating, "be the first to take a look at what the future holds."

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There was quite a bit covered last year, so it's likely we're looking at a similar situation.

It's the Android Show

(Image credit: Android)

If we take a look at what Google did last year, its teaser for the Android Show (2025 edition) featured its own website. The site, at the time, was pretty brief, only showing the date, time, and a quick description of what users could expect. It's pretty much no different than what Google's done today (or, not today?) with its now-removed YouTube video. Last year, the company's Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, and members of the Android team, hosted the show.

The show typically airs a week before I/O does, and it looks like we're staring at a similar approach this year, too. The 2025 edition held quite a few hefty insights, such as Material 3 Expressive, Gemini's expansion to more devices, and Gemini's scam detection capabilities.

Following Google's round of puzzles, users revealed I/O 2026's date, which is slated for May 19-20. We also got a good look at its sessions list. Google is preparing to talk about Android 17, its AI software, and big Chrome updates for the year.

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Android Central's Take

The Android Show is like a little space where Google's software can shine a little before everything else at I/O. What's most curious is that the company teased major Android 17 highlights for I/O 2026, so what's this show going to discuss? Perhaps any UI revamps will appear, alongside what's coming for Gemini that matters on our phones. The bigger highlights will likely be reserved for the main event the week after, but this will serve as an appetizer to keep us going.