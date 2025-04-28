What you need to know

The Android Show is bringing a new I/O edition this year, which will provide an in-depth look at everything new with Android.

The show is expected to go live on May 13 at 1 p.m. ET, ahead of Google I/O this year.

Hosting the show will be Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem, and members of the Android team.

Looks like something exciting is brewing at Google. The company just dropped a teaser for a new episode of The Android Show.

For the first time, the show will feature an exclusive I/O edition, which is said to provide Android enthusiasts around the globe with a "lowdown on the latest Android innovations and experiences in the run up to Google I/O," the show announced, teasing this episode on the official website.

The episode will air on May 13 at 1 p.m. and will be hosted by Sameer Samat, president of the Android Ecosystem, as well as other Android team members who will discuss new features set to debut with Android 16 and other Android-related developments in the works.

“What's new with Android has always been a huge part of Google I/O, and we know people are excited! That's why we're kicking off this year's I/O season with a special deep dive," Samat added.

The Android Show is a video series produced by the Android Developers team at Google. The show typically launches a new episode every quarter that discusses all things Android, including news, features, and updates.

This I/O episode is unique since Google usually keeps all the new Android developments under wraps until it announces everything at I/O. For it to announce innovations ahead of the main event, it could only mean that they have a lot to discuss on the Android front and are splitting it into two parts, or that I/O will be heavily focused on AI.

Further explaining what folks could expect from this episode, Samat said, "We'll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O, where we'll have even more special announcements and surprises in store.”

During the MWC this year, Samat hinted at showing off some of Android 16's new features ahead of launch, which we thought would happen at this year's I/O. However, a glimpse at the new OS seems to be coming a week early, and we're not complaining.

Google added that this show will be pre-recorded and streamed on YouTube Live at the above-mentioned time. Those interested can hit the "notify me" button within the teaser (below), so that they don't miss out on the fun.

That said, last week, Google put out a comprehensive lineup of scheduled events and workshops set to take place at Google I/O this year. Users will be given a glimpse into Android's new UX design, Material 3 Expressive, as well as Gemini in Chrome and Android XR.