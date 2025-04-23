What you need to know

The future of Android, AI, and more comes into view as Google posts its sessions list for I/O 2025.

Users will be given a glimpse into Android's new UX design, Material 3 Expressive, as well as Gemini in Chrome and Android XR.

Google I/O 2025 is set for May 20 as its main keynote speech may hold quite a bit in store for users.

Google's annual I/O event is a little under one month away, and the company has posted information that teases what's coming.

As usual, Google has posted its sessions list for scheduled conferences ahead of its I/O 2025 event. One of the standout categories is Android, which the company states will hold a presentation about Material 3 Expressive, Android's "next-level" UX design. Google's brief overview explains the session will highlight its "new emotional design."

The sessions will also grant developers the design files and alpha code so they can begin preparing their apps to work with it.

Another major aspect to be talked about is "desktop windowing and stylus support." The former will be showcased as a way to help users "manage multiple tasks," while the Ink API assists with better stylus support on Android.

Google is also preparing a major announcement regarding its XR experience. Its sessions list states interested parties can learn more about Android XR, alongside information about its SDK Developer Preview evolving into a Beta during the event. Additionally, it seems Google will inform users about the "public launch" of Android XR "later this year.

Google I/O 2025

(Image credit: Android Central)

Users can check out Google's entire planned sessions list for I/O 2025 on its official website. There are plans to dive deeper into its AI, Web, and Cloud features for interested users. Google will offer insights into its latest Gemini model advancements and where it might head next with its AI software. It will then discuss the new built-in AI APIs on their way to Chrome to help with summarizing and writing content.

The date was official for Google I/O 2025 after fans solved the company's typically expected puzzle. The show will kick off on May 20 through May 21, packed with keynote streams, sessions, and more. Google says it will host demos, networking opportunities, and workshops alongside the conferences we've become accustomed to.

Devs can register to ensure they remain in the loop until the event kicks off in May.

There's quite a bit we're expecting from I/O 2025, like Android 16. After confirming during MWC 2025 that Android 16 would launch earlier, Google has been busy crafting its betas for testers and developers to refine the product before it arrives. The company is seemingly still on track to rollout the software sometime in June to meet its Q2 2025 target.

Moreover, as we've seen in its sessions list, Android XR is still a hot topic. There's a chance we could learn more about it during its major keynote speech on May 20. The company recently had a TED 2025 demo with Android XR-ready smart glasses. We were given a glimpse its the AI's (Gemini) "memory" capabilities to help users in their daily lives.