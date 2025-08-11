Amazon quietly drops HUGE Google Pixel phone sale ahead of the Pixel 10 launch — this is not a test!
This week only!
August has been a busy month so far: the launch of the Google Pixel 10 series is swiftly approaching, back-to-school season is in full swing, and now there's a massive sale on some of my favorite Pixel phones. Head to Amazon now and you can score up to 28% off the top-rated Pixel devices, with deals that include historic price drops on student-friendly smartphones like the Pixel 9a and a whopping $500 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Keep reading for all of my favorite deals included in the sale, and don't forget that Google will be announcing its newest flagship lineup on August 20th! Most of the following discounts are set to expire right before the Made by Google event, so don't wait too long if you're interested in grabbing a powerful, AI-boosted flagship phone for cheap.
For more tips and deal coverage ahead of the new semester, check out our ultimate Back to School shopping guide.
Amazon launches historic sale on Pixel 9 series phones
Google Pixel 9a 128GB: $499 $399 at Amazon
Our top recommendation for students in need of a smartphone, the Google Pixel 9a is a midrange masterpiece with a flagship-level chipset, outstanding battery life, and a stunning 6.3-inch 120Hz display. Buy the phone from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 20% discount, knocking the unlocked phone down to its lowest-ever recorded price.
To learn more, check out our guide to the best Android phones for students.
Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $599 at Amazon
Currently 25% off during Amazon's Pixel sale, the base model Pixel 9 boasts some powerful AI-boosted camera tech with 12GB of RAM and a bright, vivid display. This $200 discount knocks the phone down to $599, which is the same low price we saw during Prime Day last month.
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Amazon
Easily one of the best phones released in 2024, the Pixel 9 Pro will continue to impress for years to come, thanks to its expert balance of powerful specs and a sleek, durable design. Buy the phone from Amazon today and you'll enjoy a straight $200 discount, no strings attached.
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $899 at Amazon
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is essentially the same device as the standard Pixel 9 Pro, you just get a larger 6.8-inch display and a marginal boost in battery size. It's also a bit more expensive, which is why I'm pleased to see this epic $200 discount on the phone during Amazon's Pixel phone sale.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 $1,299.99 at Amazon
Ready to jump on the foldable phone hype train? The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a great pick, with two glorious displays, a durable folding hinge, and a powerful chipset with 16GB of RAM as standard. Unfortunately, it's also quite expensive, which is why this incredible $500 discount is such a welcome sight.
...And a bonus Google Pixel deal
Google Pixel Watch 3 45mm (Wi-Fi): $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon
Google is also expected to reveal the Pixel Watch 4 during the big event on August 20th, so Amazon is prepping for the release by slashing 20% off the Google Pixel Watch 3. One of our favorite Android smartwatches in recent years, the wearable features a sleek, eye-catching design with Wear OS 5 and a bunch of comprehensive health and fitness tracking features powered by Fitbit.
Back to School 2025 deals — quick links
- Amazon: discounted headphones, dorm appliances, and more
- Best Buy: up to $250 off Chromebooks, tablets
- Walmart: major savings on Chromebooks, smart TVs
- Samsung: foldable phones, trade-in opportunities
- Lenovo: epic laptop sale, free shipping for students
- Dell: students get 10% off all back-to-school purchases
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.