Say what? The Pixel 10 has been out for two seconds and it's already on sale!?
You can already get $150 off the Pixel 10, even though it's less than two months old!
We usually expect phones to go on sale after they've been on the market for at least a few months. The Pixel 10 hasn't even been on store shelves for two months, and it's already getting a surprisingly good Prime Big Deal Days discount that we weren't expecting!
The Pixel 10 went on sale on August 28, retailing for $799. I thought that was a reasonable price, given the upgrades that come with it, but this 19% discount reduces the price by $150, meaning you can buy the Pixel 10 for nearly half of what you'd normally pay for a Pixel 10 Pro XL.
But if 128GB isn't enough for you, you can still snag the 256GB version for $175 off, making it cheaper than the regular price of the 128GB version.
The Pixel 10 is cheaper than ever
We thought $799 was a reasonable price for the Pixel 10, but at 19% off, there's never been a better time to buy Google's latest flagship phone. At just $649, the Pixel 10 is an absolute steal, especially with all the upgrades it received over the Pixel 9.
Price check — Best Buy: $649 | Google: $699
I reviewed the Pixel 10 not two months ago, and I ended up liking it more than I expected to. You may be tempted to splurge on a "Pro" phone, but the Pixel 10 offers most of what you'd find on its premium siblings. That includes a large battery, triple camera system with a telephoto lens, Qi magnetic charging, and the new Tensor G5 chipset powering all the new AI features.
The camera quality on the Pixel 10 is superb, and it receives a notable boost over the Pixel 9 thanks to the addition of a 5x telephoto camera. This means zoom images are clearer, even at night. New camera features, such as Auto Best Take and Camera Coach, make it even easier to capture the perfect image, whether of you and your friends or of objects around you.
Beyond the camera, the Tensor G5 offers additional unique AI features and is designed for more proactive and ambient AI capabilities. Magic Cue is one such feature, surfacing recommendations and suggestions based on whatever you're doing or who you're talking to. Does someone need to know the details of an upcoming event? Your Calendar entry will be a click away, so you won't have to dig for it. Need to call the airline about your upcoming flight? Your booking details will appear on your screen so they're ready at a moment's notice.
And it's made even better thanks to a larger battery that easily lasts you all day. The Pixel 10 is also the first flagship Android phone with magnetic Qi2 charging, meaning you can use MagSafe accessories and other Qi2 accessories without a case. Or, if you wanna protect your phone, there are still plenty of great Pixel 10 cases to pick from, including Google's own Pixelsnap cases.
Derrek is the managing editor of Android Central, helping to guide the site's editorial content and direction to reach and resonate with readers, old and new, who are just as passionate about tech as we are. He's been obsessed with mobile technology since he was 12, when he discovered the Nokia N90, and his love of flip phones and new form factors continues to this day. As a fitness enthusiast, he has always been curious about the intersection of tech and fitness. When he's not working, he's probably working out.
