Google Play Points members can snag the Pixel 10 Pro for $549 — here's how to claim the offer

What you need to know

Google is offering a $250 Pixel 10 Pro discount that brings the price down to $749 on the Google Store.

Select Play Points members get an extra $200 off, letting some users buy the Pixel 10 Pro for $549.

Users can check eligibility in the Play Store Perks tab, with the promo running until December 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

If you've been thinking about getting a Google Pixel 10 Pro, right now could be the best time since Google is offering some serious discounts alongside a new promo for Google Play Points members that can be stacked on top of the ongoing store discounts.

Currently, Google Store is running a deal for the Pixel 10 Pro where you can get the device for $250 off its normal retail price of $999. This means that without any other offers, Google is selling the Pixel 10 Pro for $749.

However, as spotted by 9to5Google, Google is also offering some Google Play Points members an extra $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro that can be used in conjunction with the $250 discount.