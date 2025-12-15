Google Play Points members can snag the Pixel 10 Pro for $549 — here's how to claim the offer

The Pixel 10 Pro is now cheaper than the base model if you qualify for Google's Play Points offer.

What you need to know

  • Google is offering a $250 Pixel 10 Pro discount that brings the price down to $749 on the Google Store.
  • Select Play Points members get an extra $200 off, letting some users buy the Pixel 10 Pro for $549.
  • Users can check eligibility in the Play Store Perks tab, with the promo running until December 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
If you've been thinking about getting a Google Pixel 10 Pro, right now could be the best time since Google is offering some serious discounts alongside a new promo for Google Play Points members that can be stacked on top of the ongoing store discounts.

Currently, Google Store is running a deal for the Pixel 10 Pro where you can get the device for $250 off its normal retail price of $999. This means that without any other offers, Google is selling the Pixel 10 Pro for $749.

However, as spotted by 9to5Google, Google is also offering some Google Play Points members an extra $200 off the Pixel 10 Pro that can be used in conjunction with the $250 discount.