What you need to know

Google is offering 50% off out-of-warranty Pixel repairs at its U.S. stores to mark International Repair Day.

The first 10 customers at each Google Store will get discounted screen or battery repairs on October 18.

Google is hosting a repair education event in New York focused on sustainability and repairable design.

If you need to get your Pixel repaired, there's no better time than this weekend, as Google is offering a flat 50% off repair prices for a limited time.

It's International Repair Day this Saturday, October 18, 2025, and to celebrate the same, Google Stores in the U.S. are running a "special offer" on out-of-warranty Pixel repairs.

According to Google's blog post, the first 10 out-of-warranty repairs at each physical Google Store location in the U.S. will receive a 50% discount on screen and battery repairs. The offer is also valid today (October 16) at Google's Chelsea store in New York, while it will expand to all Google Stores nationwide on October 18.

Google notes that the offer is valid for one-time use per person, cannot be combined with other offers, and is non-transferable. Even though it's limited to the first 10 customers, it's still a great opportunity to get your Pixel's screen or battery repaired at half the usual cost, especially since these repairs can often be expensive.

Pixel owners can get cheaper repairs for a limited time

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The company is also hosting a repair education event at its Chelsea New York store, where it will discuss sustainability, policy, and what it takes to build a more repairable future.

In its blog post, Google also mentioned its ongoing efforts to make products easier to repair. The Pixel Watch 4 is highlighted as the first Pixel Watch to be fully repairable, unlike earlier models that could only be replaced. Similarly, the Pixel Buds 2a case now features a replaceable battery, which not a lot of wireless earbuds offer.

So, if you've been meaning to fix your Pixel smartphone, this weekend is probably the best time to do it since you'll get a quality repair at half the price. And if you're feeling adventurous, you can always repair your Pixel yourself with iFixit, which offers genuine parts and detailed repair guides for a wide range of Pixel models.