The best Prime Day Pixel Tablet deal is back...with a vengeance

Amazon is back with another big sale for Prime Big Deal Days, and that means the Pixel Tablet is back down to its lowest price of all time! We haven't seen this happen since July's Prime Day sale and that one totally sold out before the end of the first day, so be sure to grab this $150 off deal now!

As you might expect from the name, the Google Pixel Tablet is the first Pixel-branded tablet to come with all the goodness of a Google Pixel phone in a larger form factor. It sports a Tensor processor with Gemini built-in, plus updates for years to come. In fact, it just got Android 16 plus the new Gemini-powered Google Home app update, making it an ideal choice for smart home control this year.

If you haven't used a Pixel Tablet before, here's what to expect. The $249 deal is for the tablet itself, which works like most tablets you've probably used. It's got a gorgeous 11-inch screen that's more eye-friendly than any Samsung OLED tablet on the market, plus battery life that'll last you days at a time.

The Pixel Tablet turns into a brilliant smart home controller and a Nest Hub-like display when you dock it, showing off all your recent photos from Google Photos in an elegant way. It's the best digital picture frame you'll find anywhere, but there's a slight catch to this functionality these days: Google no longer sells its expensive Pixel Tablet Speaker Dock.

Thankfully, you can still get hub mode working just fine with an $8 tablet stand and one of these $11 chargers. That's a lot cheaper than the $129 speaker dock, even if it's not as elegant of a solution. You can see how that looks in the image below.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

On the bottom left is a little Google Home button that takes you into the smart home control panel. This can be used even while the tablet is locked, allowing anyone in your home to quickly and easily control anything you have connected to the Google home service.

It's the only tablet with this kind of functionality and the main reason it's a fantastic replacement for the Nest Hub line of smart displays. Plus, since it's a full-fledged tablet, you can undock it and carry it anywhere you want, in the home or out!