Stop everything! The Google Pixel Tablet just crashed to a RECORD LOW price during Amazon's Labor Day sale
Complete your home's Pixel ecosystem with this historic deal.
Cheap tablet deals are surfacing for Labor Day, and nothing exemplifies this more than an Amazon deal that chops 38% off the Google Pixel Tablet. This brings the device's sticker price down to its lowest price ever, representing $150 in savings.
Notably, the Google Pixel tablet is our top pick in the best tablet for Pixel fans category, in part due to its cohesive Pixel UI, its easy access to Google Voice Assistant for smart device controls, and its price tag—even before the Labor Day discount.
This deal is for the entry-level 128GB version of the tablet, though you can also upgrade to 256GB if you need more storage. The device also includes a range of Google AI features, including Magic Editor for photo editing, intuitive search, and Gemini for other formatting and brainstorming needs.
Google Pixel Tablet: $399.00 $249.00 for Amazon's Labor Day Sale
The Google Pixel Tablet is currently selling for cheaper than ever before, at just $250 during Amazons Labor Day sale. If you were already considering adding a tablet to your home, office, or otherwise, $150 off this device is an outstanding opportunity to do so, especially if you're already a Pixel fan.
✅Recommended if: you're a fan of the Pixel lineup and/or Google smart home devices, and you want to maximize compatibility; you want a tablet with decent performance that still won't break the bank; you want a tablet with a display of around 11 inches.
❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a performance-level tablet that's suitable for gaming and other power-intensive tasks; you'd prefer a tablet with thinner bezels; you need a tablet with a 3.5mm jack, rather than just Bluetooth connectivity.
The Google Pixel Tablet is a fairly affordable tablet, and it's a particularly good pick for a cheap tablet to add to your Google-run smart devices at home. With 128GB, this size offers enough storage for most casual users, along with an 11-inch LCD screen, and solid performance and multi-tasking backed by the Google Tensor G2 chip and 8GB of RAM.
Google smart home controls are easy to access using the Pixel tablet's Google Assistant, while other AI features can be used in photo- and video-editing and more.
While we aren't sure how long this 2025 Labor Day deal will keep running, it's hard to argue with the Google Pixel tablet at 38% off the normal price.
