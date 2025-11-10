This is not a test - our favorite Fire tablet just scored a 45% discount, weeks ahead of Black Friday!

Cheap tablets can mostly be found year-round, though it doesn't hurt that Black Friday sales are approaching. As such, Amazon has chopped 45% off the Fire HD 8 tablet for its early Black Friday sale, meaning the discounted price point is set at just $55.

It's worth noting that the Fire HD 8 is our favorite Amazon tablet there is, featuring a perfectly mid-sized 8-inch IPS display, easy access to Alexa, and a wide range of streaming services and apps, as well as an improved design from previous generations. It's a great pick for use as a device with which to work on the go, as well as one used at home by the whole household as a smart home device control interface.

This particular deal is for the 32GB storage configuration and for the version of the tablet that features lockscreen ads. It is available for all three of the tablet's color options, including Black, Emerald, and Hibiscus. If you need more storage or you don't want lockscreen ads, you can pay more to upgrade, though it's also worth noting that it comes with a microSD port for expandable storage of up to 1TB.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an especially affordable tablet that still offers decent performance levels and user-friendliness; you like having a tablet with a screen of around 8 inches; you'd prefer a tablet that also comes with built-in speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to a Fire tablet with a larger screen or premium-level performance; you have a budget to spend more than $55 and you would consider switching from the HD 8 to the HD 8 Plus; you'd prefer to go with a different brand than Amazon's in-house lineup.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for an especially affordable tablet that still offers decent performance levels and user-friendliness; you like having a tablet with a screen of around 8 inches; you'd prefer a tablet that also comes with built-in speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to a Fire tablet with a larger screen or premium-level performance; you have a budget to spend more than $55 and you would consider switching from the HD 8 to the HD 8 Plus; you'd prefer to go with a different brand than Amazon's in-house lineup.

In our opinion, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best cheap tablets around, especially due to its super low price tag (and even more so with this deal), its up to 13 hours of battery life, and its ease-of-use as an Alexa and smart home device. Like most tablets, you can also access a wide range of apps, including a number of music, TV, and movie streaming services, along with some games and other applications, still. We also think the size of the 8-inch display is perfect, falling between Amazon's HD 10 and the HD 7 Kids tablets.