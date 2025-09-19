No way! Early Prime Day deal knocks 36% off my favorite Fire Tablet for sharing

Early Prime Day tablet deals are already starting to go live, which is perfect for those who can't wait until the official sale launches on October 7th. Weeks ahead of the next installment of Prime Day, Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet has slid back down to 36% off, making the lockscreen ad version just $90 for members.

Those who don't want the lockscreen ads, can pay to have them removed at the time of purchase or later on. Additionally, while this sale is for the base-level, 32GB edition of the tablet, you can also get the 64GB version for 44% off and just $10 more.

In any case, we think the Fire HD 10 is the best Fire tablet for sharing, partially because it's a solid, affordable Amazon device with easy Alexa compatibility, parental controls, and a wide range of apps. Named for its touchscreen display of slightly over 10 inches, users get a Full HD resolution, around 13 hours of battery life, built-in Dolby Atmos speakers, and more—all for under $100 with this discount.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a cheap tablet deal with easy access to Alexa voice assistance; you're planning on getting a tablet that can be used as a shared device, potentially including parental controls for family use; you want a tablet for under $100 that will still get the job done and offer decent battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a premium-level tablet and you need high-level performance or an AMOLED screen; you need your tablet to have high-res cameras for meetings, photos, or videos; you aren't otherwise an Alexa user and you might prefer a device compatible with another digital ecosystem, such as Samsung or Google.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is our favorite Fire tablet for sharing, and there's more than one reason why. The latest generation of the lineup offers a decent 10.1-inch Full HD display, and either 32GB or 64GB storage options, both of which are on sale at the time of writing.

Plus, it comes with a built-in mic, speakers, and a 5MP selfie cam that's good enough for basic video calling (though it may not be the top pick for high-level professional meetings).

For those who need more than 64GB of storage, the HD 10 also comes with a microSD port that will allow users to get up to 1TB of expandable storage. Performance is backed by a 2x Arm Cortex-A76 Octa-Core processor and 3GB of RAM, which isn't much but should allow some multi-tasking.

Overall, it's not a bad pick for under $100, but if you can hold out for the official Prime Day sale, we can probably expect to see an even bigger discount.