What you need to know

Amazon's annual "Devices and Services" event scheduled for September 30 in New York City.

Invites suggest updates for Fire TV, Echo, and potential color e-ink Kindle Scribe.

New devices expected to showcase upgraded Alexa with advanced AI integration.

Amazon seems to be busy gearing up for its annual "Devices and Services" event that is set to take place this fall. According to invites sent out to various tech platforms, Amazon's event is scheduled for September 30 in New York City, a popular destination for tech events this year.

The invite sent out to The Verge features a blue orb being connected by different Amazon devices, which directly hints at what we could expect coming out of the e-commerce company. The first section of the invite shows a screen with a wave, hints at updates to Amazon's Fire TV device or the Fire tablet. The top part of the invite features two images that show the blue glow of an Echo smart speaker's LED ring, next to it is Alexa's beaming blue light, both giving away subtle hints that upgrades are on the way.

And the most prominent and exciting part of the invite is an image that cleverly shows a Kindle with a snippet of text that says, "with the stroke of a pen," which essentially means that Amazon could be bringing handwriting and stylus support, to the next Kindle Scribe, and this new device could feature color e-ink, which would be such a game changer for those yearning to read books and comics in the color that they were published in.

There is no doubt that Amazon could be focusing on integrating its AI into its hardware ecosystem. Earlier this year, the company gave Alexa a much-needed upgrade by launching the more conversational and intuitive Alexa Plus, which can interact across different streaming, home devices, and shopping apps. While also effortlessly performing tasks like summarizing texts, emails, or complex topics. And it is but obvious that the new devices will showcase this upgraded version of Alexa, featuring new capabilities.

There has been recent chatter that Amazon is developing AR smart glasses to compete with Meta and Google. Two people with knowledge of Amazon's AR plans, and who have also worked on the wearable, said that Amazon’s glasses are internally codenamed "Jayhawk." It will have built-in microphones, speakers, a camera, and a full-color display only in one eye. We're hoping Amazon gives us a quick tease of these glasses as well.

Amazon skipped its big "Devices and Services" last year as it wanted to focus on bringing advancements to Alexa. It opted for a more low-key reveal for the Echo Show 21, a mini LED Fire TV, and a Fire TV Stick HD.