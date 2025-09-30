The best Prime Day Kindle deals - score early discounts on some of the world's best e-readers

Readers, rejoice! The next big Prime Day sale runs from October 7th through the 8th, but there are already a surprising number of Kindle deals if you know where to look. Whether you're in the market for a versatile Kindle Scribe or the kid-friendly Kindle Kinds (2024), keep reading for all of my favorite Kindle deals from Big Deal Days (so far).

Of course, the deals are only going to get better as we approach the official sale, so feel free to check back later to see what's new: I'll keep updating this guide with new Kindle e-readers throughout the sale. As usual, most of the best discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, so now's a good time to sign up if you haven't already. There's even a 30-day free trial if you're curious but not quite ready to commit.

Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle Scribe 64GB w/ Pen: $449.99 $339.99 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe is an impressive e-ink tablet that comes with a glare-free 10.2-inch 300ppi display, versatile stylus pen, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge. And yes, you can use it to read books too! Prime users who buy the Kindle Scribe 64GB this week will get an excellent 24% off their purchase. Read more ▼

Amazon Kindle Kids 16GB: $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon Trying to get your kids into reading this summer? Check out this deal that slashes 27% off the Kindle Kids, a perfect beginner's e-reader with a 6-inch glare-free display, 16GB of storage, and up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge. You purchase will also come with six free months of Amazon Kids Plus. Read more ▼

Kindle Essentials Bundle w/ Kindle (2024), fabric cover, and power adapter: $161.97 $117.97 at Amazon This product bundle includes the standard 6-inch Kindle (2024) with a Matcha-colored fabric cover and power adapter, all for just $117.97. Read more ▼

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essential Bundle: $282.97 $195.97 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite e-reader from the brand, coming complete with a 7-inch 300ppi screen, seamless Audible integration, and up to 12 weeks of battery life. Buy this bundle from Amazon and you'll get the e-reader, a plant-based leather cover, AND a wireless charging dock for just $195.97. Read more ▼

...And a wild card pick