This Black Friday, I bought a Kobo Libra Colour and officially broke up with my Kindle.

I’ve been thinking about doing this for a very long time, and I’m going to do my very best to convince you that you need to do the same, especially since the Kobo is 20% off right now

Originally $249.99, it’s now on sale for $199.99. The e-reader comes with color ink, so you can see all of those beautiful book covers in color, and you can write and highlight in color. The Kobo Libra comes in a gorgeous pearlescent white and a basic black.

I read a lot, and two years ago I decided it was time to get a Kindle. And while I liked it, I didn’t LOVE my experience. For starters, I had the basic 2022 Kindle. Super compact and easy to read on, my experience was dulled because I was using a device that was slightly older but at the same time was in black and white. I wanted to upgrade my device to a color model and was really going back and forth between the Libra and the Kindle Colorsoft. But I can’t begin to tell you how many people kept raving about the Kobo.

So I bit the bullet, bought the Kobo, was able to transfer my books over (which took a hot minute, but I figured it out), and I can officially say it’s going to be very hard to convince me to go back to a Kindle.

The Kobo is incredibly ergonomically designed for your comfort. With raised buttons on the side, you can actually hold it comfortably and turn the pages without it feeling awkward. I’ve read two books on my Kobo now, and both have been the most wonderful experiences. I get giddy every time I see the colored book covers on my e-reader, and whenever I highlight something, it’s so exciting to see different highlighter variants.

I haven’t gotten a stylus yet, but I think that’s going to be my next purchase.

Ultimately, my decision to switch to a Kobo has resulted in a much more comfortable experience. I get excited every time I pick up my device, and while I’ll never become an exclusive e-reader (I absolutely love my physical copy books!), I think this has just changed the game for me.

On a more notable point, the Kobo directly connects to the Libby app , which allows you to easily borrow books from the library!

Anyway, listen, don’t make me try to convince you more. The Kobo Libra Colour is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made, and I guarantee that if you get it, you’re going to have an unputdownable experience reading your books.