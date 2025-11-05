Android Central Labs (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) Android Central Labs is a weekly column devoted to deep dives, experiments, and a focused look into the tech you use. It covers phones, tablets, and everything in between.

Once upon a time, e-readers were mainly made by bookstore companies hoping you'd continue to peruse their shelves regularly, even if that's just in digital fashion. These days, brands like Onyx Boox and Bigme have made a name for themselves by making E Ink devices powered by Android, ensuring that you can do more on an e-reader than you ever thought possible.

This year, we've seen an explosion of color e-readers, as the E Ink Kaleido 3 has become more popular, and Bigme has been releasing new devices at a rapid pace since the spring. I find myself cycling between three of the company's best color e-readers depending on what I find myself reading, but it's unlikely that most people want two or three e-readers lying around the house.

So that begs the question: what kind of reader are you? Do you enjoy novels and fan fiction? Maybe you prefer graphic novels with a visual twist? How about binging manga series on a perfectly illuminated slab of e-paper? Or maybe you just want an e-ink tablet that's great for writing on, so you can publish your own stories someday. I've got three different-sized Bigme color e-readers here, and I'll help narrow down the best one for you.

I just want to read books

Some people simply want an e-reader as a convenient way to read multiple books without needing to find space to store physical copies. I'm certainly guilty of falling prey to the desire to live as minimally as possible at times, and fitting hundreds of books into a device that's only slightly larger than my phone is a very attractive idea.

That's where the Bigme B6 comes in. As the name implies, this one packs a 6-inch color E Ink Kaleido 3 display behind a slightly chunky frame. Aside from the size, the unique physical aspect here is the row of 5 capacitive keys at the bottom. I would prefer physical buttons over capacitive ones, but this is an interesting hook nonetheless.

If you don't like the default functions, you can assign each button to any of several dozen functions. This was the saving grace for me, as I didn't really care about most of the default button actions.

The only problem here is that function changes can be a little confusing at first, since these are printed capacitive keys. The AI key on mine, for instance, is set to open the E Ink center for adjusting display settings, and I always pause to think about what the button does before pressing it.

I'm a bit mixed on the design, too. I hate phones with flat sides and edges, and this feels no different from a plastic-clad iPhone 14-era phone, design-wise. Some people will enjoy that, but that's not me. I'd prefer more rounded edges. Thankfully, the included folio case makes this design feel a bit like opening a book since the sides of a book's pages are normally completely flat.

If a Boox Palma is a little too small and a standard Kindle is a bit too big, the Bigme B6 fits perfectly in between those sizes as a great little e-reader. It's also hard to argue with the price. At just $179, this is an Android-powered e-reader that's hard to resist!

E-reading and note-taking

Just a step up in size is the Bigme B7, another color E Ink Kaleido 3-equipped e-reader with support for a stylus. That stylus is included in the box alongside a lovely little folio case that features a tri-fold kickstand built in.

This one features two physical keys on a bezel that's thicker on one side, made specifically for better ergonomics when holding it. I always prefer this style of bezel on an e-reader, and since it has customizable physical buttons, it means this model is what I would consider the most ideal on this list.

Aside from physical shape and size differences, the included stylus is perfect for taking notes or just annotating whatever you're reading. Since this runs Android 14 (like the other two Bigme models here), you can run any Android app on it, so your favorite note-taking app is already ready to go.

Productivity with a side of manga, please

The last model is one I've previously written about, the Bigme B1051C Pro, which was the first new color e-reader I used this year. Despite having a generous 11-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display, this one is an impressive 5mm thin and made of aluminum. It's by far the most premium-feeling product on this page, and that makes sense since it's geared toward productivity and serves as a laptop replacement.

My unit shipped with a keyboard folio case that includes a built-in trackpad, making the Android 14-powered experience feel similar to a laptop. It snaps into the folio case via magnetic POGO pins, and since it runs Android, it likely has everything you need to swap it out with your laptop.

Being color E Ink means that this display is great for a variety of tasks, from spreadsheet editing to email or report writing. Bigme even includes a whole productivity suite, so if you don't already have a favorite set of apps, you don't have to go searching the Play Store.

This one is also my go-to manga reader because of its generous screen size, excellent dual-tone front light, and highest effective resolution. All three of the Bigme e-readers on this page have a dual-tone backlight setup, but I find that the physical design of this one looks more natural than the other models.

That higher resolution screen also makes a big difference in the little details I enjoy in manga drawings. Additionally, I find that the backlight on the B1051C is the best, with the B6 just slightly behind, while the B7's cool backlight is a little too green for my liking. Check the comparisons in the gallery above to see what I mean!

A note on color E Ink

I previously wrote about how color E Ink isn't a great replacement for black-and-white E Ink in some situations. Color E Ink isn't as clean or clear as black & white E Ink, and it's also dimmer. That means general readability is reduced, although I wouldn't call it "bad" by any means. It's just not the best option if you only read novels.

The example photo above uses Onyx Boox e-readers, but all 2025 color e-readers use the same E Ink Kaleido 3 technology, so the same effect applies across all of them. A larger reader, such as the Bigme B1051C, helps mitigate this issue due to its effective resolution, so keep that in mind if this effect bothers you.

This is the best that color E Ink gets at the moment, although it's possible that a fourth generation of color E Ink devices could provide some improvement in a year or two. Regardless of the differences between color and black & white E Ink, both technologies are far better for your eyes than an OLED or LCD, as they provide passively-lit options and are far more flicker-free than most other modern devices. Which size is right for you? Let us know!