The best Kindle e-reader is often the best e-reader money can buy. Like Xerox and Velcro, the Kindle brand name is now synonymous with e-readers, and Amazon dominates the category. The new Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) is a fantastic starting point if you're looking to get started, and there are plenty of other great picks available at various price points. Here are some of our top choices when it comes to the best e-readers on the market.

The Kindle Paperwhite set the benchmark for affordable e-readers for a long time now, and the latest model adds even more compelling features to the mix. The highlight is the IPX8 water resistance, which lets you take your e-reader to the pool. The Paperwhite can survive in up to two meters of water for an hour, giving you much more flexibility to use the e-reader. Like the previous edition, the Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) has 8GB of internal storage, giving you the option of adding even more books to the e-reader, and the ability to connect a Bluetooth headphone to listen to Audible audiobooks from the device. However, the 11th Gen Paperwhite increases the size of the 300 psi glare-free display from 6 inches to 6.8 inches and adjustable warm light, which allows you to shift the screen shade from white to amber. Other new perks include 17 embedded LEDs for uniform backlighting, an extended battery life of up to 10 weeks, and 20% faster page turns. The design is also thinner and lighter than previous models, making it much more comfortable to hold during extended reading sessions. If you're looking for a Paperwhite with more storage, you also might want to consider the Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) Signature Edition, which boasts all the features mentioned above, but bumps the storage up to 32GB. With its affordable price point, you can also spring for the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to protect your trusty new e-reader from dings and scratches. Pros: 300ppi e-ink screen

2. Amazon Kindle 2019: Best value

The entry-level Kindle is lacking some of the more advanced features that you get with the Paperwhite — like IPX8 and a high-res screen — but you're still getting a lot of value for your money. A key addition this time around is a front light, making it that much more conducive to use the Kindle at night. The front light makes a huge difference, and the fact that it's now available on the entry-level Kindle is a big deal. Another enticing addition is Bluetooth connectivity and Audible integration. This feature lets you pair your wireless earbuds or headphones with your Kindle and listen to Audible audiobooks with ease. If you're interested in trying out e-readers and want to save some cash, the Kindle is a great way to get started. Pros: Great value

3. Amazon Kindle Oasis 2019: Upgrade pick

The Kindle Oasis has the same 300ppi display as the Paperwhite, but it has 25 LEDs that provide much better backlighting. Two other features are exclusive to the Oasis — physical page turn buttons and an ambient light sensor that automatically turns down the brightness in dark environments. The ambient light sensor is particularly handy at night as it lets you read comfortably without straining your eyes. Oh, and the 2019 edition also comes with adjustable warm light, making it a fantastic option. I've used my Kindle Oasis 2019 for the better part of a year now, and my favorite feature is the warm light. It makes a drastic difference in day-to-day use, and emulates the feel of actual paper much better. The design is also unique thanks to a sleek aluminum frame, and overall, the Oasis is the best e-book reader I've ever used. Pros: Fantastic display

4. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids: Best for children

If you already own the Kindle Kids Edition, you don't necessarily need to rush to buy to the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. That being said, the new device features a handful of improvements that make it worth the upgrade, including a new waterproof design that's been tested to withstand accidental immersion in water. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids also improves upon the Kindle Kids Edition screen, trading in the 6-inch, glare-free 167ppi display with the with a larger 6.8-inch anti-glare, 300ppi display. In the battle of the Kindle Paperwhite Kids vs. Kindle Kids Edition, the Kids Edition still offers more case color options. However, the Kindle Paperwhite Kids seems to target kids who are a bit older with the Tree and Robot Dreams case options, in addition to the standard Black. It also boasts a battery life that's more than twice as impressive as the Kids Edition at up to 10 weeks. Among the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite Kids is the 17 built-in LED lights and adjustable warm light, which allows users to better personalize their reading experience. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids device also comes with Amazon's two-year worry-free guarantee and an Amazon Kids+ trial and the inclusion of the Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise tools for young readers. Pros: Larger, high-res screen

