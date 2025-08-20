Which color Google Pixel 10 Pro XL should you buy?

It seems the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is all grown up. Unlike last year, all four shades are very muted this time around. While I dearly miss the loss of the pink color, I am looking forward to this graceful era of Pixel colors. Just because the colors aren't as vivid does not mean that they're boring, however. Just take a look at the Pixel 10 Pro XL squad in all of its glory to see what I mean.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is ready to enter the workplace

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - Moonstone Preorder at Amazon Preorder at Amazon Blue that isn't blue If the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL could put on a suit, this is what it would look like. This gray-blue colorway called Moonstone is a mature, formal outfit that doesn't make you yawn. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - Jade Preorder at Amazon Preorder at Amazon High tea ready The Jade variant of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is as fine as its namesake. It emulates the high-end feel of a rare gemstone thanks to a light green back paired with expensive-looking golden accents. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - Porcelain Preorder at Amazon Preorder at Amazon A minimalist approach The Porcelain Pixel 10 Pro XL colorway sports a monochrome paint job. Everything from the G logo on the back to the metal frame and buttons is creamy beige. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL - Obsidian Preorder at Amazon Preorder at Amazon Back to basics Black is a timeless look, which is why Google isn't skipping its signature ashy Obsidian colorway with the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Here's how you can pick the perfect Pixel 10 Pro XL color for yourself

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro come in identical shades. The main difference between the two Pixel 10 models is the size and a few specifications. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is slightly better than the Pro version, but it's also larger and heavier. If you're looking to buy the Pixel 10 Pro XL and can't settle on a color, here's how to choose.

Naturally, your decision should be based on your personality and lifestyle. If you're extremely expressive and fashionable, picking a color that matches your identity and wardrobe is key. Or you could simply pick your favorite color and call it a day. The end goal here is to make a choice that makes you happy, so don't ovethink it!

If you're a super undecisive and feel stuck, consider factors like maintenance and trade-in value. Lighter colors get dirtier faster and dark debris stands out like a sore thumb. On the other hand, fingerprints are usually more visible on darker colors. By this logic, a grayish blue hue like Moonstone is the perfect no-nonsense solution. Not only is it a practical colorway, but it is also formal enough that you won't draw any attention to yourself in a boardroom or lawyer's office (if these things matter to you). And of course, it's easy on the eyes too.