With this $140 discount, the Kindle Scribe is actually worth buying

Despite being a die-hard Onyx Boox fan, this Amazon Prime Day deal is too delectable even for me. This whopping $140 discount on the stylus-bearing 10.2-inch Amazon Kindle Scribe e-reader is an incredible offer. It won't last forever, though. You only have today to take advantage of it, should you choose to.

Although Onyx Boox e-paper tablets are superior and come with unrestricted Android installed, they are also pretty darn expensive. If you don't need anything more than a high-quality E Ink display for reading and writing on, then the Kindle Scribe will serve you perfectly well. This deal includes the Premium Pen, increasing the value prospect even more.

This epic Prime Day drives down this e-reader's unjustifiable $420 going rate to a wonderfully affordable $280 on Amazon.

Amazon Kindle Scribe 32GB (2024): was $419.99 now $279.99 at Amazon It is largely agreed upon that there's nothing like a Kindle when it comes to reading. Therefore, one that comes with a stylus for handwriting input is twice as awesome as a regular one. Usually, the Kindle Scribe makes for a poor purchase. But with this deal, it is a lot cheaper, helping it rise to the top as one of the best e-readers and E Ink tablets that money can buy. This deal includes the Premium Pen with the Kindle Scribe. Alternative deal 🪙: Onyx Boox Go Color 7 - $279.99 at Amazon

✅Recommended if: You need stylus support, weeks upon weeks of battery life, and a large B&W e-paper display.

❌Skip this deal if: You want unfettered access to Android apps on the Play Store and prefer color e-paper devices.

I've always had mixed feelings about the Kindle Scribe. While the e-reader slash E Ink tablet is a good product for reading and writing, the $420 price tag is too high. I'd rather recommend more powerful and higher-spec-bearing color e-paper tablets like the Onyx Boox Note Air 4C for $500 or the Boox Go Color 7 which is just $280.

Thanks to this Prime Day deal, though, the Kindle Scribe is finally worth buying. As expected from any great E Ink tablet, it has a gorgeous e-paper display that looks just like real books and consumes very little power. The display is what makes a Kindle so stunning, because Amazon's e-paper screens are extremely crisp and lovely to look at. The 10.2-inch display is just the right size, neither too big nor too small. You can choose from 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options.

Battery-wise, the Kindle Scribe lasts for weeks on a single charge and comes with a USB Type-C port. Unlike some other Kindle models, the Amazon Kindle Scribe does not have water resistance.