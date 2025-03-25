Unbelievable! The Kindle Scribe soars to its lowest price EVER during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has arrived, and so far we've seen no shortage of outstanding tablet deals, heavily-discounted Android smartphones, and so much more. Despite the broad nature of the event, I actually just uncovered a deal that left me feeling pretty surprised. The Kindle Scribe, a versatile drawing tablet and e-reader that users love for its realistic paper-like feeling, just received an awesome $85 price drop during the sale. Not only is this a return to the tablet's lowest-ever price, but it's actually only the second time that the Scribe has ever been discounted!

Kindle Scribe 64GB w/ three months of Kindle Unlimited: $449.99 $364.99 at Amazon Buy the 64GB version of the Kindle Scribe during Amazon's Big Spring Sale and you'll get 19% off alongside a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited at no additional cost. The 16GB and 32GB versions of the tablet are also receiving discounts during the sale, so take your pick.

One of the better e-ink tablets we've used, the Kindle Scribe boasts a 10.2-inch black-and-white display that feels just like paper when drawing or taking notes, plus you get an accompanying stylus with your purchase, weeks of battery life on a single charge, and easy access to all of your favorite books and audiobooks (via Audible).

Speaking of which, buying the Kindle Scribe through Amazon also gets you three months of Kindle Unlimited for free (a $35.97 value), which means you're getting instant access to a library of over four million titles straight out of the box.

Now, be aware that the Kindle Scribe is a pretty no-frills device, so if you need an Android tablet with loads of apps, a fancy camera, or a powerful processor, look elsewhere. But if you're simply seeking a device that lets you read and write for days on end with zero distractions, then the Kindle Scribe is an excellent pick.

