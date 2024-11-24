The Kindle that I use every day just got a HUGE discount during Amazon's Black Friday sale — access millions of books for just 85 bucks

After a lackluster showing during Prime Day a few months ago, Amazon has finally dropped some Black Friday Kindle deals worth celebrating. My daily driver — the lightweight and portable 16GB Amazon Kindle (2024) — just scored a 23% discount during Amazon's early holiday sale, knocking the price down to its lowest point ever. The deal even comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no additional cost, a standalone value of $35.97.

Grab this 'cheap and cheerful' e-reader for only $84.99 during Amazon's Black Friday sale

Amazon Kindle (2024) 16GB: $109.99 $84.99, plus three months of Kindle Unlimited at Amazon Lightweight and versatile, the 11th-gen Amazon Kindle boasts a bright 6-inch display with 16GB of storage for all of your favorite titles, plus a built-in light for anywhere reading, Bluetooth support for audiobooks, and up to six weeks of battery life on a single charge. This version also comes with a free three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, so you'll have instant access to millions of e-books at no additional cost. There are other Kindle e-readers to consider if you want a bigger screen or more features, but if you just need something simple to throw into a bag when traveling, this device is pretty perfect. 👀Alternate Black Friday deal: Get 19% off the Kindle Paperwhite (2024) during Amazon's Black Friday sale!

Now, to be clear: I'm a big advocate of physical books and I strongly recommend that you spend some money at your local independent bookstore this holiday season — but if you travel a lot like me, it's hard to beat the convenience of the Amazon Kindle (2024), especially at this price.

Boot up this e-reader and you'll get instant access to a vast library of books on a 6-inch, anti-glare display that you can use in any light, thanks to the adjustable built-in screen light. You also get audiobook support via Bluetooth, some incredible battery life, and a durable construction that's supposed to be waterproof (although I haven't tested that myself). 16GB of onboard storage also means that you can easily carry thousands of titles with you wherever you go.

One drawback is that this particular model is ad-supported, which means you'll have to deal with the occasional banner ad on your lock screen. They won't show up when you're reading though, which is good enough for me, but you'll have to consider if it's worth paying a bit more to go completely ad-free.