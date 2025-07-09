Lexar made an Android photo frame I actually want to use — and it's on sale
The Pexar digital frame has an anti-glare panel, 2K resolution, and 32GB of built-in storage.
Lexar is best-known for its memory products and SSDs, and the brand is now venturing into new segments, like digital photo frames. It's called the Pexar, and it's available in a 11-inch size. While I used the Nest Hub in the past as a photo frame, Google made the product unusable in recent months, so I needed an alternative.
What I like about Lexar's offering is that it has an anti-glare touchscreen, and that makes all the difference. The panel has a 2000 x 1200 resolution along with good color vibrancy and contrast, it comes with 32GB built-in storage, and the 11-inch size is ideally suited to showcase photos. The best part is that it doesn't cost much; it retails for $129, but you can pick it up for $110 as part of Prime Day savings.
The Pexar has a high-quality 11-inch 2K resolution panel with an anti-glare coating, and with 32GB built-in storage, it holds thousands of photos. Transferring photos is straightforward, and it uses the Frameo app to pair with your phone. Basically, this is a much better solution than the Nest Hub.
✅Recommended if: You want a high-quality digital photo frame with 2K resolution and anti-glare tech. The bezels are relatively thin, it's easy to transfer photos to the device, and it has built-in storage.
❌Skip this deal if: You need smart assistant integration.
The Pexar is straightforward to set up and use; it uses the Frameo platform, and you can easily connect it to your phone to transfer photos. The free plan is limited to sending 15 photos at once, so I just plugged in a USB-C drive to the back of the unit and transferred thousands of photos in a matter of minutes.
The design is elegant, and the bezels around the panel aren't as thick as other photo frames. The 2K resolution (2000 x 1200) is adequate, and 32GB built-in storage means you can easily store thousands of photos; I transferred over 2,000 images to the frame, and it only took up over 3GB of storage. If you have a sizable media library, you can always slot in an SD card.
The software is minimal, and you get a decent set of options around managing slideshows of albums. You can also set a schedule so the frame automatically turns off at night, get weather notifications, and set up a clock. The touchscreen is fluid and there's no lag while using the interface, and the anti-glare panel makes a decent amount of difference.
If you need a digital photo frame or are looking to gift one, the Pexar is a great overall option, and $110 makes it a good Prime Day deal.
