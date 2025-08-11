What you need to know

The Pixel Buds 2a design could be similar to Pixel Buds Pro 2, but with cost-saving changes.

The earbuds might skip Silent Seal 2.0 and wireless charging but add Spatial Audio.

Pixel Buds 2a may cost €149 in Europe, a €50 increase over the previous generation.

The upcoming Made by Google event is shaping up to be a big one. We're not only getting the new Pixel 10 series phones, but also the Pixel Watch 4 with an updated charging mechanism and a new pair of affordable wireless earbuds from Google.

We've already seen the Pixel Buds 2a leak before, but now a new leak has given us a closer look at their design and at least one region's pricing — and it could be bad news.

Reliable leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture) shared what appear to be official renders of the upcoming Pixel Buds 2a. The renders show that Google will be using a similar design to the pricier Pixel Buds Pro 2, but with some changes to keep the cost low.

The leak shows that the proximity sensor will be relocated to a new place, while the "G" logo on the outside will be printed instead of engraved like on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. While the leak does not explicitly mention it, the new microphone array also appears redesigned, looking much like the pricier sibling's setup with the microphones sitting just below the "G" logo.

We might already know the Pixel Buds 2a's design and price

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: WinFuture.de) (Image credit: WinFuture.de) (Image credit: WinFuture.de) (Image credit: WinFuture.de) (Image credit: WinFuture.de) (Image credit: WinFuture.de)

On the plus side, though, it appears Google is keeping the silicone ear tips design, unlike some cheaper earbuds such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, which skip this entirely.

In terms of features, the Pixel Buds 2a will reportedly not support Silent Seal 2.0, but there will be some level of improved Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). The earbuds will also skip features such as conversation detection and wireless charging. Battery life is reportedly up to 7 hours for the earbuds and up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Not all is bad news, though, as Google is said to be bringing Spatial Audio along with head tracking support to these affordable earbuds — something missing from the first-generation Pixel Buds A.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of cost, however, there may be a downside. The Pixel Buds 2a will reportedly start at €149 (~$174) in Europe, which is a €50 increase over the previous generation in the region. There's no information yet on whether this price increase will apply in the U.S., but thankfully, we don't have to wait long to find out, with the Made by Google event now just over a week away.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming accessories, check out our Ultimate Guide