Samsung reveals what Galaxy Buds 3 series users can expect out of One UI 7

What you need to know

Samsung previewed what was on the way for the Galaxy Buds 3 series in One UI 7.

The company states users will find a more “intelligent” audio experience as the Buds “analyze” your surroundings to optimize your listening.

Samsung did not state when One UI 7 could arrive, especially after its phones were hit with yet another major delay.

To end the week, Samsung showcased a few of the new features on the way for its Galaxy Buds 3 series with the next major One UI update.

In a press release, Samsung states its One UI 7 update for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro is designed to provide the best “audio experience” for users. Additionally, the company is interested in making its audio more “intelligent.” To achieve this, the post highlights its first new feature: Tailor Sound. This concerns personal hearing needs with the company stating it has updated its Adapt Sound tool with an expansion of ambient sound capabilities.

Samsung says this should make listening to music and the like more accurate and clear when on a video or voice call. It’s worth noting that the Adaptive Sound feature is only available on the Buds 3 Pro.

In a subsequent blog post, the company says users will find an “advanced hearing test” to help the software create a personalized sound profile for you. However, if you’d rather not go through the hoops, Samsung will provide three preset profiles from which you can select the best option.

Next, Samsung introduced its upgraded optimized sound functionality. The post states the mics within the Galaxy Buds 3 series will “analyze” sound externally and internally to optimize what you’re hearing and its ANC capabilities (active noise cancellation). The Adaptive Noise Control is said to gauge your surroundings to automatically alter sound without the user’s input.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update for the Galaxy Buds 3 series is also bringing a few QoL (quality of life) updates. The first concerns personalizing the audio for specific apps. With One UI 7, users will be able to set their preferred audio settings for individual apps via the Quick Settings Panel. The Korean OEM says these altered settings will be applied automatically and put to use whenever the app you’ve altered is opened.

The Quick Settings Panel on your Galaxy phone is also gaining access to the Galaxy Wearables app. Samsung states from there, users can alter their wearable settings from their phone without needing to access the app separately. Lastly, the One UI 7 update brings additional interpretation aid via Galaxy AI. Through Listening Mode, your Galaxy Buds will pick up support for 20 extra languages for translations during conversations with users with a different native tongue.

Unfortunately, Samsung still hasn’t given us an idea of when we can expect One UI 7 to roll out — on smartphones, that is. The major OS has received its lumps for the past few months and it was reported that another delay was in the cards. Reports flooded in regarding Samsung’s “Natural” mode screen optimization feature. According to users, it was causing the screen to become far yellower than intended.

Samsung was forced to take back its patch and work to fix it. That forecast came true a few weeks later when One UI 7 Beta 5 arrived in mid-February. That update came swiftly after its fourth beta hit just days before. Regardless, the fifth update features even more fixes and a solution to a crash bug plaguing the Visual Voicemail app.



Samsung stated in a blog post that One UI 7 was coming “imminently.” This post was published in mid-January. The company said the update would arrive on Galaxy devices sometime during Q1 2025, which leaves only March.