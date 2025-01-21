Samsung says One UI 7 is coming to Galaxy S series phones 'imminently'

What you need to know

Samsung confirmed in a blog post that One UI 7 (Android 15) will hit eligible Galaxy S series phones in Q1 2025.

The company states that its beta program for the software was successful and that testers "praised" its UI designed and other Galaxy AI features.

Samsung recently confirmed that One UI 7 will bring a "Personal Data Engine," a "Now Bar," and more.

The Galaxy S25 series launches on January 22.

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event only a day away, the company is confirming a bit of news we've all been waiting on.

In a Newsroom post (Korean), Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 (Android 15) is preparing to launch on eligible Galaxy S series phones in Q1 2025 (via Android Police). Unfortunately, the post didn't state which devices are slated primed to receive this update; however, the Galaxy S24 series and the S23 will likely see the upgrade.

The company adds that while the One UI 7 upgrade will hit eligible Galaxy S devices in Q1, other "existing" Galaxy devices will receive it "thereafter." So, perhaps this means that devices like its foldables and tablets are waiting until Q2 or later.

Samsung continues by highlighting a successful One UI 7 beta program period. The company states that as the program began on December 5, it filled up "more than twice as fast as the previous One UI 6" beta. The company adds that many of the beta user comments were about its redesigned UI and "improved usability."

The post stepped into its Galaxy AI world, to which Samsung says were "praised." Specifically, the company says its updated "Writing Assist" feature was particularly positioned in the testers' good favor.

Samsung's beta program for its Android 15 skin continued as users received a third portion of it earlier in January. The update introduced a host of bug fixes and improvements for various features concerning the software. The OS Game Booster brought in a change to the playback default setting, 120Hz setting, and more. One uI 7's third beta also included the vertical app drawer alongside an updated scrolling interface.

Elsewhere, Samsung has been busy confirming and highlighting several new features in One UI 7, such as a multimodal upgrade for Sketch to Image. The company states that the software will let users draw with an S Pen or type the description of an image they'd like Galaxy AI to create. This was wrapped in Samsung's supposed quest for a "true AI companion," which could mean more for Bixby, too.

Samsung is also ramping up the privacy/security of One UI 7 for users through the new "Personal Data Engine." The engine is backed by Knox Vault and is said to store a user's private information in a "secure place" when utilizing its on-device AI services. Then, there's the "Now Bar," which will find a home on the Galaxy S25's lock screen. The small widget will be deeply integrated with a user's apps and plans to deliver curated suggestions for the day.

With One UI 7 confirmed to hit more Galaxy S series phones in Q1, the big day is only one sleep away as Unpacked is slated for January 22. For now, check out our ultimate guide to the Galaxy S25 series to get ready.