Samsung details a privacy engine and curated app itineraries for One UI 7

What you need to know

Samsung detailed several new additions users can expect with One UI 7, such as its new "Personal Data Engine."

This engine, backed by Knox Vault, is said to securely store user's private information in a "secure place" when using on-device AI features.

The post highlighted the Now Bar, which is said to be deeply integrated with a user's apps and plans to offer curated plans.

One UI 7 Beta 2 started rolling out for enrolled testers on December 16.

Samsung is starting to tease users about the privacy and utility features they can expect with its upcoming One UI 7 (Android 15) update.

The next OS is expected to bring several new goodies, but a Newsroom post gives us better insight into two key features, such as its "Personal Data Engine." Samsung starts by highlighting "Galaxy’s approach to AI personalization," which its execs have continued to see as a "main business." The company wants users to utilize its on-device AI features; however, it doesn't want it to come at the risk of exposed data.

The Personal Data Engine is reportedly a "powerful privacy advancement" safeguarded with an encryption key.

Samsung states that in One UI 7, a user's data will be stored in a "secure space" on their device. The Knox Vault is the force behind the security parameters keeping a user's information safe. Moreover, the post highlights Samsung's addition of "post-quantum cryptography," which is said to "future-proof" a user's private information on their device from "rising" threats.

With AI spread across various Samsung apps, the company states its security engine will deliver "cross-app" protection, as well.

The other side of Samsung's One UI 7 update is the "Now Bar." While this was previously (and briefly) mentioned during its Beta Program announcement, the post expands on it, stating this brings an "insightful experience" to Galaxy. The Now Bar will be found on your Galaxy phone's lock screen at the bottom between app shortcuts. Samsung states this is more than just a quick glance at alerts; the Now Bar lets you control your entertainment and time a workout.

More importantly, Samsung states the Now Bar is deeply involved with everything on your phone. For example, if you're traveling, the Now Bar will offer a prompt, asking if you'd like it to create a "folder of essential apps." This folder will seemingly be available via your lock screen and could include a curated playlist for the flight, information on your boarding time, and more.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Last summer, Samsung's Head of Mobile, TM Roh stated how the company was looking to make its on-device AI more "multi-modal." The Korean OEM was reportedly refocusing its R&D personnel onto its Galaxy AI path for the future of the "AI Phone." What's more, Roh teased that, in the future, its phones, tablets, and more could look "radically different" to accommodate the tech required for its AI.

After a series of delays, Samsung kick-started its One UI 7 beta earlier in December and Beta 2 just dropped yesterday (Dec 16). A member of Android Central spotted the update landing on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The update packed loads of bug fixes for errors and malfunctions the software experienced in Beta 1.

Aside from the AI and security additions Samsung plans, One UI 7 brings help for grammar and other mistakes. One UI 7 is expected to arrive near or alongside the Galaxy S25 when it debuts in January 2025.