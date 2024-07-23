Samsung focuses its R&D on AI and a potential 'radical' change in hardware

What you need to know

Samsung's Head of Mobile, TM Roh, recently discussed the company's focus on AI and the changes it could create.

Roh stated that the "AI phone" could push Samsung to create phones with new hardware, packed with upgraded sensors and maybe larger screens.

Samsung is looking into more affordable foldable phones.

Samsung is going all in with its AI endeavors, as shown by a quick interview with one of its executives.

According to an interview between Financial Review (paywall) and Samsung Head of Mobile TM (Tae-moon) Roh, the company is doubling down on AI in phones (via GSMArena). Shortly after Unpacked, Roh stated that the company now sees the "AI phone" as its main business. Samsung's Head of Mobile stated that, in the future, mobile AI will become increasingly "multi-modal."

To do this, a change-up in device hardware is likely. While Samsung views its current array of hardware as "sufficient" enough to handle AI, improved sensors and perhaps larger screens are in the cards.

"This new era of mobile AI calls for new hardware requirements, new performance, new form factors, opening up for new possibilities, so that mobile AI can be better leveraged with new requirements in hardware," Roh added.

Such hardware changes could be "radically different" when looking at the current lineup of phones, tablets, and other devices. Roh refused to state what sort of design changes Samsung was interested in pursuing. But we can't help but remember those unique foldable and rollable phone prototypes Samsung had at CES 2024.

We're likely far off from those changes, but Roh stated that a present focus is on its foldable. "A more affordable price point" is an important focus, one Samsung recognizes as a "key demand" from the market. Roh informed the publication that Samsung is focusing its R&D on partnerships with other companies to pursue the "possibility" of cheaper foldable phones.

The company held its summer Unpacked event on July 10, which debuted the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Fold 6. While the hardware changes were minimal (and downright iterative), the Fold 6 is now slightly wider and more square. The Flip 6 looks extremely similar to the Flip 5 but boasts a stronger 50MP primary camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung also saw its foldable devices as the perfect place for Galaxy AI due to their versatility. There's likely more in store; however, the company briefly explained that its "Live Translate" will soon be available for third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp.