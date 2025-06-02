What you need to know

Samsung is considering replacing or adding an alternative to Gemini with Perplexity AI on future Galaxy devices, potentially starting with the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The integration could include Perplexity’s app, search features in Samsung's browser, and enhanced capabilities for Bixby.

Samsung's reportedly potential investment in Perplexity's funding round indicates a deeper strategic partnership beyond mere software integration.

Samsung has been heavily emphasizing AI on its Galaxy phones over the past couple of years. While it has been incorporating Galaxy AI alongside Gemini’s capabilities, it appears the company might also be tapping other doors for future Galaxy devices.

According to a recent Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Samsung is in talks on closing a deal with Perplexity AI. Both companies appear to be discussing including Perplexity’s app alongside its AI assistant on the upcoming Galaxy devices, the report notes citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Further, Perplexity’s search features are likely to be incorporated in Samsung’s Internet browser app too, whenever the ongoing deal falls into place. Additionally, the infamous Bixby virtual assistant should be relying on Perplexity’s tech as part of the incorporation.

Aside from the ongoing talks, the report also mentions Samsung’s intentions to announce the Perplexity integration as early as this year, and it could replace or serve as an alternative to the default Gemini assistant with the new Perplexity in the Galaxy S26 lineup if things fall into place.

While the details sound interesting, the Bloomberg report also notes that these haven’t been finalized and might change by the final reveal. On the other hand, Samsung is also expected to be one of the prominent investors in the new round of funding for Perplexity, the report hints.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We first saw Perplexity integration as an alternative to Google Gemini in recent Motorola phones. While the talks with Samsung were also surfaced back in April, it appears things are going forward with Samsung too — for the future Galaxy lineup. It is encouraging to see AI alternatives in future Android phones instead of locking into a single AI assistant’s ecosystem.

Motorola’s Perplexity integration also included the AI assistant’s Pro features for the Razr and Edge 60 devices for a limited period, and we expect the similar approach to be happening for Samsung phones as well.