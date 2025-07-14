What you need to know

Samsung confirms that all default Galaxy AI features will remain free indefinitely.

The latest commitment applies to existing features like Live Translate and Note Assist, and several others on Galaxy phones.

Unlike Google's approach with some paid AI subscriptions, Samsung is currently not introducing paywalls for its core Galaxy AI features.

Samsung brought its Galaxy AI with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, and ever since, all the innovative features have remained free. There has been some chatter that by the end of 2025, Samsung could start charging for this AI suite of features. However, new information shuts these rumors down.

The Korean tech giant confirmed to Android Police that all Galaxy AI features coming on your Galaxy phone by default will remain free.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Well, this new development certainly provides clarity about the uncertainty that has been around the Galaxy AI features on how long they would be free. Even though there was an "end of 2025" deadline, Samsung hasn't shared much about how things go forward, even in any of the recent Unpacked events held this year.

What this means is that the Galaxy AI features comprising Live Translate, Note Assist in Samsung Notes, Zoom Nightography, Audio Eraser, Browsing Assist, Generative Wallpapers, and several others that come by default on Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S25 series, for instance, will remain free, which sounds promising.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

On the other hand, Google provides advanced features with paywalls like Gemini AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions. There are some Gemini features that are free, too, and that would apply to the Galaxy phones as well.

However, during the recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, the search giant has unveiled some amazing new Gemini features for the foldables and Galaxy Watch 8 series. Google has announced that both foldables would get access to the Google AI Pro subscription for six months at zero cost. The subscription is built on Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and features the latest Veo 3 Fast.

It is encouraging to see Samsung not putting any paywalls yet for the popular Galaxy AI features that it offers, and we expect it will continue the same going forward.