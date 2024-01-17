Samsung plans to charge for certain Galaxy AI features after two years

What you need to know

Samsung today announced its new Galaxy S24 series of flagship smartphones, which have artificial intelligence features.

The collection of features, called Galaxy AI, will become a paid service at the end of 2025.

At least some of the features shipping with new Galaxy S24 phones will be locked behind a paywall after two years.

At its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung announced three new Galaxy S24 smartphone models — and even teased a smart ring for later. But what Samsung didn't mention is that the new phones' flagship AI features, branded as Galaxy AI, will become a paid service after two years.

Galaxy AI encompasses a variety of artificial intelligence features on the Galaxy S24 lineup, from live translation abilities to photo editing tools. With the inclusion of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip (at least in some regions), there is on and off-device processing.

However, a footnote in the Samsung Australia newsroom post for the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy AI clarifies that these features might not always be free.

"Galaxy AI features will be provided free of charge until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices," the notation reads. While this does not guarantee you'll have to pay for Galaxy AI features after two years, the possibility remains open. When buying a Galaxy S24 smartphone, you aren't necessarily purchasing lifetime access to Samsung's AI tools.

Interestingly, the Samsung U.S. newsroom post does not mention this expiration date for free Galaxy AI features. However, the product page for Galaxy S24 phones in the U.S. has a slightly different disclaimer (via TechOdyssey on X).

"Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices," the footnote reads. "Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties."

The move comes as Samsung heavily markets the Galaxy S24 series as a trio of AI-powered smartphones. It's also relevant to note that Samsung is touting seven years of promised OS and security updates for the Galaxy S24 series, matching Google's promise from last year. But free Galaxy AI features might only be available for two of those seven years of supported upgrades.

The only Galaxy AI tools used with on-device processing are edit suggestions, translation tools, and ambient wallpapers for photos. The others require an internet connection for off-device processing. Since Samsung notes that different terms apply for third-party AI services, features provided in partnership with Google could stay free — or become a paid service by Google.

Samsung isn't the first to offer features in a smartphone, free for a limited time, and open up the possibility of it becoming a paid option later. Apple did this with the iPhone 14 and the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. It initially said iPhone 14 users would get two free years of Emergency SOS via Satellite service.

However, Apple added an extra year of support at the end of the first year (in November 2023). It's possible that Samsung could do something similar, delaying the date when Galaxy AI features become paid or keeping them a free service forever.

We don't know much about how paid Galaxy AI features could work on Galaxy S24 phones after 2025, and we've asked Samsung for clarity. We'll update this story if we hear back.