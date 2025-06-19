What you need to know

Samsung's senior vice president and head of digital health, Hon Pak, had an interview where he discussed the potential for paid Health app subscriptions.

Pak stated Samsung is currently "exploring" such options, which would give users access to more "advanced coaching."

We speculated on this fact, especially after Samsung highlighted several AI-backed Health features earlier this year.

Samsung recently introduced four standout features for its Galaxy Watches as part of its One UI 8 Watch beta.

A report claims Samsung is into monetizing its available suite of fitness features on its Galaxy Watches.

The folks at CNET reportedly sat down with Samsung's senior vice president and head of digital health, Hon Pak, and discussed the company's alleged plans for the Galaxy Watch space (via SammyGuru). According to Pak, the Korean OEM is reportedly planning on "exploring" premium subscription models for "advanced coaching features."

This all stems from Samsung's new outlook toward our health and how we can stay on top of it, regardless of how busy life gets. Pak told the publication, "There's illness, there's cancer, and so many other conditions that are actually preventable." Pak adds, "...our mission is to meet people where they are and help support those healthy behaviors in a meaningful way."

Moreover, Pak stated the features Samsung is working on with its Galaxy Watches and its health software are designed to "really contextualize it (nutrition, stress, etc.) for the user."

It's unclear just how much these subscription models could cost users, especially without knowing if Samsung will offer multiple tiers, too. However, if Samsung decides to go forward with this, we might hear something later this summer.

One UI 8 Watch advances Health

(Image credit: Samsung)

We'd be lying if we said we didn't see this coming. Considering all of the features Samsung has been plugging into its Health app, we've been dreading the day when it introduces some sort of AI-based subscription (and that might just happen). Samsung highlighted a host of AI-supported Health features during Unpacked for the Galaxy S25, which have recently been detailed for its upcoming Watch beta. Like its other Galaxy AI features, Samsung has touted them as being "free for now," and it seems it could shift its Health features into a monetization scope.

During Pak's interview with CNET, he mentioned a host of features Samsung is developing, namely those we've seen confirmed for its One UI 8 Watch beta. The company is preparing to introduce four highlight features: Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load monitoring, Running Coach, and Antioxidant Index.

Regarding the latter, Samsung says its Antioxidant Index utilizes an "industry-first" feature to gauge your carotenoid levels in roughly five seconds.

Samsung sees this as a feature to help users understand radicals in their bodies to prevent illness. Vascular Load focuses on displaying a user's cardiovascular stress while they sleep. Many features are available for consumers with eligible devices; however, the Vascular Load feature is only available on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.