What you need to know

Samsung announced that its Sleep Apnea detection feature on the Galaxy Watch will soon hit more users "globally."

The feature has picked up approval in 34 European markets alongside approval in Australia and Singapore.

In 2023, Samsung's feature passed South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety before the FDA passed it in the U.S. last February.

Samsung is finally bringing an important health-focused feature to the Galaxy Watch to even more users.

Sleep apnea is a worrisome condition that can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, heart failure, cardiac arrhythmia, and more. However, to combat this, Samsung developed software to "detect" signs of sleep apnea via the Galaxy Watch, and that's now rolling out to more people globally. In a blog post, the Korean OEM states its sleep apnea detection feature on the Galaxy Watch is arriving via the Samsung Health Monitor app in 34 European markets.

The company warns that "availability may vary depending on country-specific registration in some European markets."

Samsung states this is possible due to the feature's recent reception of CE marking in the European Economic Area. This marking states the Galaxy Watch's sleep apnea feature has met the European Union's health, safety, and environmental standards for consumers.

More than that, Samsung is bringing sleep apnea detection to users in Australia and Singapore. The company states it also had to walk through the appropriate governmental processes in order to bring the feature here, as well. The feature has obtained clearance via Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority and the Therapeutic Goods Administration in Australia.

Consumers in these regions with a Galaxy Watch 4 series device or newer (with Wear OS 5 or higher) will have access to Sleep Apnea.

Improving Sleep

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's been on a journey to improve users' sleep health via this Sleep Apnea feature since 2023. It was then that the Korean OEM announced its sleep health feature had successfully passed through South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. This meant the feature could launch on supported Galaxy Watches in the country as soon as "early 2024."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Sleep Apnea feature leverages the Galaxy Watch's BioActive Sensor to alert users to potential signs of the medical condition. While Samsung says it is useful, it's not recommended for those who've already been diagnosed with sleep apnea.

Luckily for U.S. folks, the FDA passed Samsung's feature through, meaning it could arrive on Galaxy Watches in the States. That announcement stated the feature could be utilized by consumers aged 22 or older; however, there's a requirement for the watch. If you're interested, you must wear your Galaxy Watch to bed as often as possible. Samsung says the device needs to track your sleep for more than four hours within a ten-day timespan.