Galaxy Unpacked starts tomorrow during Amazon Prime Day, and the timing seems like it might shoot Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 8 in the foot. Why? Because the Galaxy Watch 7 is $159 (47% off) on Amazon, and it's hard to imagine the Watch 8's upgrades will be enough to justify spending twice as much!

The Galaxy Watch 8 is rumored to get a price increase, as well as (according to Techradar) the same Exynos W1000 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage as the Galaxy Watch 7. Other rumors have suggested the battery capacity and charging will remain largely unchanged.

Aside from the squircle redesign, the Watch 8 doesn't seem that different from the Watch 7! We'll find out for certain tomorrow, and none of this is certain. But given how quickly Prime Day deals can sell out, it makes sense to snag the Watch 7 now at this ridiculously low price, and then return it if the Watch 8 defies expectations and blows you away.

✅Recommended if: You want highly accurate health data, a comfortable design, a bright sapphire glass display, and low app loading times for an affordable price.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't want to wait months for One UI 8 Watch or to get whatever top-class upgrades the Galaxy Watch 8 offers; you want the best possible battery life.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is quite simply the most well-rounded Android watch, especially for anyone who owns a Galaxy phone. It has the most powerful processor of any Wear OS device, and given that Google plans to replace Assistant with Gemini on Android watches soon, you want the best performance for speedy, smart replies.

The main reason to choose the Watch 8 is if you don't want to wait for One UI 8 Watch, which will deliver new AI insights like Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, and a Running Coach, plus new tools like a Now Bar. The Watch 7 will receive these before the end of 2025, though, so if you can be patient, you should hop on this last-gen deal instead.

There are other great Android watch deals like the OnePlus Watch 2R for $172 (25% off) if you want to prioritize multi-day battery life over better sensors, durability, and software updates. Or if you're willing to spend a little more, the Pixel Watch 3 for $249 ($100 off) makes this pricey model much more accessible.