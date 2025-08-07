How long is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 battery life?
The Galaxy Watch 8 should deliver longer runtime than the Watch 7 for sure thanks to the larger capacity and new software tweaks.
How long is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 battery life?
Best answer: Samsung states that both sizes (40mm and 44mm) of the Galaxy Watch 8 can last up to 40 hours, despite having different battery capacities. This estimate drops to up to 30 hours if you choose to enable the always-on display (AOD) feature.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 should last nearly as long as the Watch 8 Classic
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the latest wearable offering from Samsung and is the starter watch to get in its current lineup. The Watch 8 comes in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm, with prices starting at $349.99 and $379.99, respectively. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 features a 325mAh battery, and the 44mm version has a 435mAh capacity. Despite the difference in capacities, though, Samsung estimates up to 40 hours of runtime on one charge for both sizes. With the Always-on Display (AOD) feature enabled, this is said to drop to 30 hours.
While we've not yet tested the Galaxy Watch 8, we have finished our review of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which comes in a single 46mm dial size with a 445mAh battery. Interestingly, Samsung has the same battery life estimates for the Classic as well. In our testing, we found the Watch 8 Classic to last for roughly 25 hours when really pushed, but it's usually double that when usage is light.
Since the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 8 has nearly the same capacity as the Watch 8 Classic, you should expect a similar battery life too. The same would apply to the 40mm version, too, since the smaller battery will be powering a smaller display. Overall, you should expect the Watch 8 to easily last an average of 1–2 days between charges, as do most of the best Samsung watches.
A good starter option
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has a new design and some cool new health tracking features. The latest One UI 8 Watch software, coupled with the slightly larger battery than the Watch 7, should give the Watch 8 improved battery life.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Roydon has been writing about personal technology for 10+ years, and has covered everything from news, reviews, features, to on-ground coverage of big trade shows like CES. He's passionate about mobile technology and computing, dabbles with photography, and is still struggling to work his way through his Steam and PS4 game library.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.