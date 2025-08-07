How long is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 battery life? Best answer: Samsung states that both sizes (40mm and 44mm) of the Galaxy Watch 8 can last up to 40 hours, despite having different battery capacities. This estimate drops to up to 30 hours if you choose to enable the always-on display (AOD) feature.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 should last nearly as long as the Watch 8 Classic

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the latest wearable offering from Samsung and is the starter watch to get in its current lineup. The Watch 8 comes in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm, with prices starting at $349.99 and $379.99, respectively. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 features a 325mAh battery, and the 44mm version has a 435mAh capacity. Despite the difference in capacities, though, Samsung estimates up to 40 hours of runtime on one charge for both sizes. With the Always-on Display (AOD) feature enabled, this is said to drop to 30 hours.

While we've not yet tested the Galaxy Watch 8, we have finished our review of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which comes in a single 46mm dial size with a 445mAh battery. Interestingly, Samsung has the same battery life estimates for the Classic as well. In our testing, we found the Watch 8 Classic to last for roughly 25 hours when really pushed, but it's usually double that when usage is light.

Since the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 8 has nearly the same capacity as the Watch 8 Classic, you should expect a similar battery life too. The same would apply to the 40mm version, too, since the smaller battery will be powering a smaller display. Overall, you should expect the Watch 8 to easily last an average of 1–2 days between charges, as do most of the best Samsung watches.

