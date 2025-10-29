What you need to know

Rumors about the Galaxy Buds 4 series claim the Pro model could see a slightly larger charging case battery.

The case could walk up to a 530mAh capacity, over the current line's 515mAh for the Pro model.

Recent rumors say Samsung has already started testing One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy Buds 4 series, as well as the potential for another redesign.

It's still early days when it comes to Galaxy Buds 4 series rumors, but that's not stopping this report about a potential battery upgrade.

This time, the latest rumors are coming from GalaxyClub (Dutch), which claims that the Pro model for the upcoming Galaxy Buds 4 series could see a larger battery (via SamMobile). The publication alleges that this "battery increase" isn't for the buds themselves, but for the charging case.

The post suggests that Samsung is looking to increase the Galaxy Buds Pro 4 case battery to roughly 530mAh.

For reference, and as the publication also notes, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's charging case is only 15mAh lower, at 515mAh. So, while this alleged increase is "higher" number-wise, it might not drastically change how much extra power consumers can get. Although an increase might just work, no matter what it looks like. On the other side, rumors allege that Samsung is progressing through its Galaxy Buds 4 series development in order to meet its quick launch date.

There are theories that Samsung wants to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 series alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year.

No time to linger

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

There's a lot more to unravel about the potential that is the Galaxy Buds 4 series, as recent rumors claim Samsung has started its software development. This rumor cropped up during the One UI 8.5 streak in September, where a tipster allegedly discovered the early test build for the new earbuds. It looks like Samsung is preparing to debut the buds with the upcoming One UI 8.5 software, which sort of lines up with the latest rumors today.

The code suggests that consumers would see two iterations: a Buds 4 and a Buds 4 Pro, but nothing more was discovered. For that, we'll have to look elsewhere, deeper in One UI 8.5's code.

Tipsters diving into the software's early code reportedly discovered a redesign for the Galaxy Buds 4 through a listed icon. It looks like Samsung could move away from the Buds' current design, which leans on Apple's AirPods take, for something different. The icon shows a bud with a silicon tip, a rounded body, but a "detached" stem. Instead of the current series, which has its main body and stem seamlessly integrated, the Galaxy Buds 4 could see the stem "attached" onto the body for visible separation.

Other than this icon, there's nothing else about the buds to go on, so take this with a grain of salt for now.