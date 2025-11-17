What you need to know

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro could keep the stem-style design but ditch the sharp, angular Buds 3 Pro look.

The charging case may get a redesign too, switching to a flat-lay setup and adding a small battery bump from 515 mAh to around 530 mAh.

A major new feature called “Head Gestures” could let you nod or shake your head to answer calls, dismiss alerts, and interact with AI.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are shaping up to be one of Samsung's most significant audio releases in years, according to a fresh report.

Samsung's upcoming Buds 4 Pro (codename “Bach”) and its sibling Buds 4 (“Handel”) have shown up in leaked firmware for One UI 8.5, as discovered by Android Authority, and they give us our clearest look yet at what the company has up its sleeves.

On the design front, the stem-style layout remains, but the sharp, triangular look of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is gone. Instead, Samsung could be opting for a flatter, more refined stem and a more minimal look for the Buds 4 Pro.

Additionally, we’re seeing that the icons in One UI 8.5 and leaked renders hint that the regular Buds 4 will adopt this new design language too.

The charging case might have a new shape as well. Instead of placing the earbuds in vertically, they will now lie flat. We've also heard that there's going to be a small battery upgrade, with rumors suggesting the Buds 4 Pro case could have about 530 mAh compared to 515 mAh on the Buds 3 Pro. It remains unknown, though, if this battery boost extends to the earbuds themselves.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Ultimate hands-free control

One standout feature on the software front is the new “Head Gestures.” Yes, you’ll likely be able to nod or shake your head to respond to calls/notifications, dismiss alarms or timers, answer yes/no prompts via an AI assistant, and more.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

Beyond that, the leak reveals other upgrades: 360° audio recording, adaptive noise control (ANC), a “Find Your Phone” function, and better pairing with phones or tablets.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All signs point to an early 2026 launch, possibly alongside the next Galaxy S series. If you want premium earbuds and already use Samsung products, this could be a compelling upgrade.

As with any leak, nothing is confirmed until Samsung makes an official announcement. We currently don't have information about the specs, pricing, and global availability. For now, the leaked upgrades suggest this could be one of Samsung’s best earbud releases in recent years.