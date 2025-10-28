What you need to know

Samsung is reportedly rolling out a Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro update to users in South Korea after users drew attention to it on the forums.

The update concerns both Buds 3 series devices, but is quite light, only offering "stabilization" fixes for the audio provided.

Samsung is pushing ahead with its rumored One UI 8.5 development, and it seems there's also an internal test for the Galaxy Buds 4 software variant.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

We're late in October, and it seems that Samsung's starting to roll out an update for its latest earbud series.

Users on Samsung's South Korean community forums have reported that a new software update is rolling out for the Galaxy Buds 3 series (via SamMobile). The original poster simply posted a screenshot of the update's changelog appearing on their Galaxy devices earlier today (in the U.S. on Oct 27). This update appears to be available for the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro, bearing vR530XXU0AYJ1 and vR630XXU0AYJ1, respectively, per the publication.

Per the user's screenshot, the update doesn't seem to be that large, as their changelog only cites a 7.30MB download for the buds.

The machine-translated photo states that Samsung is only bringing bug fixes, courtesy of its "apply stabilization code" highlight. These updates typically begin in South Korea for Samsung's home consumers first, before bringing it to other regions. With that, it's likely we could see the patch appear in the U.S. later this week or next week.

The publication informs users that, with One UI 8, you will have to connect your buds to your Galaxy phone before you can initiate the update in your Settings app.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

While we're always looking to the "next big thing" from Samsung's software patches, One UI 7 already brought a host of features to the Buds 3 and 3 Pro. One of the major highlights was that the Buds 3 series received a more "intelligent" audio experience that can "analyze" your surroundings to fine-tune your sound. As your surroundings change, your Buds will automatically become louder or quieter to ensure you can hear every note.

On a similar note, the Buds 3 series also features an "advanced hearing test." This is the personalization side, as the software can create a sound profile tuned to your hearing. This is an alternative to the earbuds' standard audio profiles that you can pick at your leisure.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What we might have to look forward to is One UI 8.5, which Samsung has reportedly been testing internally. There were some rumors earlier this month that claimed it was looking to start a beta for the next software, but nothing's confirmed yet. All we have is speculation, and those theories suggest One UI 8.5 could be quite an extensive update, packed with loads of new features. Additionally, one test build that was spotted seemingly mentioned the Galaxy Buds 4.

If we're getting excited, then maybe this update brings something for the current earbud series once it launches, which some reports say could be with the Galaxy S26.