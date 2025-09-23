Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

New leaks claim Samsung is starting to charge ahead with development for its Galaxy Buds 4 and 4 Pro devices, as its One UI 8.5 test builds mentions the models.

Another leak, courtesy of a tipster on X, claims the company is also beginning to test its necessary software.

One UI 8.5 testing was alleged late last week, as tipsters reported finding the version on Samsung's internal test servers.

There has been a flurry of supposed One UI 8.5 leaks these past few days, but a new one suggests Samsung is already working on its next buds iteration.

In a leak from SamMobile, the publication claims that the Korean OEM has started naming the next buds, the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds Pro 4, by name internally. According to the post, the recently reported One UI 8.5 test server build supposedly holds clues in its code about these two alleged earbuds. Code suggests there is a base model and a Pro with model numbers SM-R540 and SM-R640, respectively.

The post states these names were discovered from strings in Samsung's test server code, so there isn't much else about them. While one would love to hear any supposed specs or features, there are none at the moment until development likely progresses.

However, the publication spotted another mention of Samsung's next-gen buds from tipster Alfaturk on X. The social media post claims the company has also started developing the software portion for these alleged Buds 4 and 4 Pro models.

What's in the works from Samsung

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Alleged evidence of Samsung beginning its internal One UI 8.5 test appeared late last week. A tipster spotted the build on the company's test server, stating Samsung started development using the Galaxy S25 series. Three version numbers were spotted, supposedly linking to the three models for the series this year. At the time, what the test version contained was unclear (like the possibility of a public beta); however, one interesting feature has since come to light.

It's now rumored that Samsung is working on a privacy feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra that could block out prying eyes. Currently called "Private Display," the next Ultra could limit how much of your screen another person can see when standing around you.

It's still really early to start speculating on things, but what we do have is Samsung's official One UI 8 launch for the Galaxy S25 series. Additionally, we're now a week into this launch, and Samsung is starting to bring that major update to its Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6 models.