Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Samsung rolls out One UI 8 update for Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 starting in Korea.

The update is first rolling out in South Korea, with a wider global release expected in the coming days.

One UI 8 adds a 90:10 split-screen ratio, improved Samsung DeX, Now Bar support, and security upgrades.

Just a week after releasing it for the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung has now rolled out the major One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24 series and all 2024 foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to various posts on Samsung's community forums, the company has begun releasing the stable build in South Korea (via Tarun Vats on X). The update is reportedly only available for users who were on the beta build for now, but it seems like other stable users should be getting the same update soon. The update is about 400MB for beta testers, while the stable release is expected to be closer to 4GB.

There's no word on the release of One UI 8 for these phones in other regions, including the U.S., Europe or other parts of Asia, but considering Samsung has started releasing the update in its home country, the wait shouldn't be too long. You can expect a wider release in the next few days.

Not available in the U.S. or Europe just yet

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung was late in delivering Android 15 (One UI 7) earlier this year, but with One UI 8, the company has turned things around, becoming the first non-Google OEM to release Android 16 for flagship devices. With the latest release, One UI 8 is now available on 11 different Samsung Galaxy models, from Galaxy S24 Ultra to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Beyond upgrading the underlying OS to Android 16, One UI 8 brings several new features. The new features include a 90:10 split-screen ratio that lets you run two apps almost full screen side by side and switch between them quickly.

Samsung DeX has also been improved, which is now based on Android 16's Desktop Mode, offering immersive full-screen windows. Additional upgrades include better support for Now Bar apps and various security enhancements.

For now, the One UI 8 update for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 is limited to South Korea, but Samsung should be rolling it out in other markets soon. We'll keep you updated as and when we know more about a global rollout.