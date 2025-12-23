Samsung is patching an annoying Galaxy Buds app bug that caused constant crashes
A new Galaxy Buds app update addresses annoying pop-ups once and for all.
What you need to know
- Samsung is rolling out a Galaxy Buds Manager app update that address a major bug introduced in a prior one.
- The bug caused the app to crash when removing the Galaxy Buds from their case, opening pop-ups on users' phones.
- With version v8.0.00.2500 of the Galaxy Buds app or higher, the issue is resolved, according to Samsung.
If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, it came with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Manager app pre-installed. The small app is used to handle connections with Samsung Galaxy Buds earbuds, and works in tandem with the general Galaxy wearable app. For those that own a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds, like the Buds 3, Buds 3 FE, or Buds 3 Pro, the Galaxy Buds Manager app is a critical resource for personalizing and managing the earbuds.
However, a recent update for the Galaxy Buds Manager app introduced an annoying bug that frustrated users even when they weren't using it. Users faced constant app crashes when removing their Galaxy Buds from their case. This surfaced a "Galaxy Buds keeps stopping" pop-up on their Galaxy phone every time the Galaxy Buds Manager app crashed, which got annoying quickly, according to users on Reddit.
Constant Crashes after the update from r/galaxybuds
Now, Samsung is acknowledging the problem and rolling out a fix, it said on the company's online forum (via SamMobile).
"We have confirmed that users of Galaxy Buds devices, or those with a history of using them, may experience a 'Galaxy Buds keeps stopping' pop-up message when connecting and using the device via the Galaxy Buds app," the company wrote in the post (translated to English). "A newer version of the Galaxy Buds app (v8.0.00.2500 and later) that addresses this issue has been released."
Samsung identified the issue in version v8.0.00.2300 of the Galaxy Buds Manager app. After updating to v8.0.00.2500 or higher, the issues are resolved.
You can update your Galaxy Buds app by opening Galaxy Store, searching for the Galaxy Buds app, and pressing the Update button that appears. After that, you'll be able to use your Galaxy Buds with your Galaxy phone without running into annoying pop-ups and app crashes.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.