What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Watch users have continued to report problems with their device's DND (do not disturb) activation.

Users state that, upon activating from their watch, DND activates, but quickly deactivates seconds later.

Samsung has addressed this, stating that a fix is incoming; however, users can still turn on DND on their connected phone and it will work as intended.

Samsung Galaxy Watch users across several generations are reporting an issue with the device's DND, as there are inconsistencies with its expected outcome.

These reports were spotted by SammyGuru, as a huge thread on the Samsung Community forums went back and forth over the subject. The thread originally started as a report about the Galaxy Watch 6 and 7 receiving the One UI 8 Watch update and having their DND activation broken. The user's report is clear: "I just recently updated my watch 6 classic with the new update... I'm noticing that when I turn on my do-not-disturb icon on my watch, it stays on for 5 seconds, then turns back off."

The publication spotted a report from a user who stated they noticed this issue surfaced after updating to One UI 8 on their Galaxy phone.

They stated that activating DND on their watch no longer works as intended, as it will turn on for a moment before deactivating. This same user attempted to troubleshoot the problem by clearing their cache on their watch and phone, but to no avail. These problems have been ongoing since (roughly) December, and a Samsung moderator finally stepped in to deliver some news.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The moderator's post highlights that this issue has been discovered for the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8. While these watches are unable to activate DND as intended, the moderator states users can activate it on their phone, which will produce it appropriately on their connected watch. Alternatively, you can try "activating (turning on) Do Not Disturb mode in the watch's settings."

These are band-aid fixes for right now. The moderator confirmed that Samsung is working on a proper patch to solve this issue for the affected models moving forward. If you're experiencing issues, you'll have to bear with them (or try these solutions) for a little longer.

Another issue early this year

The Galaxy Watch 8 was wrapped in another wave of reports earlier this month, but so was Google's Pixel Watch. Wear OS 6 reportedly contains a bug that causes third-party watch faces to freeze during transitions. What user