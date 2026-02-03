What you need to know

Rumors claim that Samsung has started filing the necessary paperwork for new devices in 2026, which includes a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

A GSMA IMEI database reportedly showcased the existence of the device, which lines up with previously rumors, alongside new tablets and the Galaxy Watch 9.

Older rumors claim that Samsung may have taken a year off from the Galaxy Watch Ultra to work on more significant upgrades for it in 2026.

There are watchful eyes all over Samsung right now, as new rumors claim to have spotted a few devices it has planned.

Earlier today (Feb 2), a post by SmartPrix alleged that Samsung has started the necessary paperwork for several devices planned for launch throughout 2026. The publication claims that it has spotted listings (model numbers, too) for devices through the GSMA IMEI database. These listings allege that Samsung's successor to its Watch Ultra might finally arrive this year.

A listing states that a device marked as SM-L716U is the "Galaxy Watch Ultra 2." Typically, these listings are indicative of an "upcoming" launch, sometime in the near future. Unfortunately, these listings are also void of the exciting bits: specifications, features, and the like. The only good thing here is that consumers not-so-patiently waiting for the Watch Ultra 2 may have some hope.

The publication's discoveries go on to mention the next generation of Galaxy Watch, which would be its 9 series. The only model cited in this report was the Galaxy Watch 9, so we'll likely have to keep our eyes open for any such "9 Classic," if there is to be one. Additionally, the company's next tablets were spotted—and, yes, the lineup appears to be changing.

The report claims that Samsung has filed listings for a Galaxy Tab 12 Plus and a 12 Ultra, no base model.

Let's see where we're going

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra consumers were in for a rugged treat with the device when it launched. While it excited those who purchased it, tech-lovers are always looking for "what's next," and that was rumored to happen in 2025. Those rumors said the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could debut alongside Samsung's foldables, but that didn't happen. Instead, consumers were left wondering what happened, which was touched on in a following report late last year.

This listing essentially doubles down on those rumors that said the Watch Ultra 2 might be headed for a summer 2026 debut with the Galaxy Watch 9 in tow. It seems as if Samsung is looking for a more substantial upgrade for its rugged model this year, rather than a small hop in 2025.