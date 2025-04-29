What you need to know

Samsung's next rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could debut along with its foldable lineup, according to a new leak.

A Greek news website claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will launch in July, along with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The rumor states that the watch will see no design or price change as well.

A new leak has surfaced, claiming that Samsung's second iteration of its rugged smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, is set to launch this summer. According to Tech Radar, this new leak originates from a Greek news website, which states that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will launch alongside Samsung's foldable lineup — the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7.

If this rumor is accurate, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could potentially be unveiled in July. Earlier speculation suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for early July in New York.

Techmaniacs, the above-mentioned website stated that "We just learned that, along with the phones, a new Galaxy Watch Ultra will also be coming."

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The lack of leaks about the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 leaves us with little to no information about the specs or the design. However, the publication added that the wearable "will feature a similar design to the current watch, but with more storage space, and a new user interface more reminiscent of One UI 7."

This could mean that the smartwatch could have the same squircle design as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, but with enhanced storage and possibly a more intuitive interface. We're hoping that the new Watch Ultra will feature a renewed design, possibly with a physical bezel, similar to the Watch 6 Classic, or a rotating crown, like many other Android watches on the market.

As for the cost of this high-end rugged watch, Techmaniacs claims the price will remain the same as its predecessor, which is approximately $649.99. Although this is still a leak, it remains uncertain whether the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be released in July with the aforementioned specs. That said, here's Android Central's comprehensive wishlist of everything we expect to see in a future Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 model.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

In other news, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which is also rumored to launch this summer, alongside the standard Galaxy Watch 8 and their foldable devices, was recently spotted in the Bluetooth SIG database for certification. We're hoping to see more leaks drop closer to July. In the meantime, here's what we expect to see at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.