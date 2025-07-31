What you need to know

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE users got their first update, and the patch is focused on improved device security.

The initial updates don't bring major features and are relatively small, this one being approximately 550 MB.

The updates fall under versions F966BXXS2AYGG, F766BXXS2AYGD, and F761BXXS2AYG5 and are backed by One UI 8.

Samsung's new foldables just launched a couple of days ago, and the devices are already seeing their first update. This firmware is being rolled out to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE starting today.

Usually, initial firmware updates don't bring any new features, and it seems like the case with this one as well. According to a screenshot shared by AC's Senior Editor, Andrew Myrick, who owns a Galaxy Z Fold 7, the update is solely focused on security for these devices.

Samsung doesn't provide much detail about this update, but simply states that "the device is protected with improved security." This could include minor bug fixes and minor performance enhancements. The firmware also notes that after updating the device with the July patch, users won't be able to downgrade to an older software version, considering it may impact the security of the device.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick/ Android Central)

Furthermore, the July patch falls under versions F966BXXS2AYGG, F766BXXS2AYGD, and F761BXXS2AYG5 and is backed by a stable version of One UI 8, as these devices show up with the stable version of the new software out of the box. The update is about 550 MB, and the changes that it brings may vary based on the country, model, or network of the user.

If you own any of Samsung's new foldable phones, then you may already see this update pop up on your phone. If not, you can head to the "Settings" app from your app screen, then navigate to "Software update," and finally tap on "Download and install" or "Check for new update."

That said, latest reports from Samsung indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 are off to a strong start in the U.S., with internal numbers showing the Z Fold 7 breaking preorders records for the series, and the Flip 7 isn’t far behind.

In just one week since launch, both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 have already passed last year’s models by over 25%, Samsung says. The Fold 7 alone is selling nearly 50% faster than the one before it, showing that foldables are quickly shifting from niche to mainstream.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the more budget-friendly Z Flip 7 FE are now open for sale on Samsung’s site, in stores, and through major carriers nationwide.