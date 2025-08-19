What you need to know

A rumor claims that Samsung is looking to bring a new "Vivid" photo style option for Galaxy phone photos; however, it might be tied to a watermark.

The watermark sort of resembles a Polaroid, with thicker borders around it, sporting the camera specs and phone model name.

The tipster states there are two more watermark styles that might arrive in the "next" One UI 8 version.

The fourth One UI 8 beta is already out for Galaxy S25 users, which is hopefully the final one before its full release.

Samsung is supposedly preparing a new style for users to utilize on their photos, but it might come at an aesthetic price.

Known X tipster Ice Universe posted some information regarding the "next version of One UI 8," which could bring a new "Vivid" photo style to users (via Android Authority). Rumors claim that this "second color-tuning" option, Vivid, is tied to the device's watermark feature for photos. In their example, Ice Universe showed the difference between a regular photo without Vivid and with it. The Vivid style photos are a little brighter with richer colors; however, the watermark is reportedly unavoidable.

The watermark shown places the photo taken inside a white border that resembles a Polaroid. It displays the device's model, which, in this case, is a Galaxy S25 Ultra, the date it was taken, alongside the camera's ISO levels, aperture, and shutter speed.

Unfortunately, if true, the idea of having the Vivid style attached to the watermark feature is leaving some users disheartened. We'll have to see what happens once this "next version" arrives.

BREAKING！For Samsung users, here's a major discovery!Yesterday, I mentioned that the next version of One UI 8 would introduce two "Chinese-style" photo watermarks. But it turns out there's more to it—Samsung has tied its new "Vivid" style to the watermark. Look, all my… pic.twitter.com/zKx6jAgJc1August 18, 2025

Elsewhere, Ice Universe states that this version of One UI 8 will also bring two new watermark variants for users. While the one previously highlighted looks more like a Polaroid, these others put a small spin on it. One example the tipster showed alleges a more centralized photo with thick borders around it, hosting its camera information, date, and device name.

Another is more horizontal, sporting the same information as before. Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will supposedly receive these new photo watermarks.

One UI 8's on the horizon

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series owners are still awaiting their turn in the One UI 8 line to come around. While the latest foldables have it, the newest flagship phone series received its fourth One UI 8 Beta late in July. The patch was pretty light on new things; however, it did fix quite a few lingering issues that beta testers encountered and reported. So, it feels like we're slowly inching closer to its full release, but we're not holding our breath.

It's also worth mentioning that there's the whole purple moon photo issue that Galaxy S25 Ultra users have in Beta 4.

In other news, the One UI 8 Beta Program just kicked off for Samsung's older phones, like the Galaxy S24 series. The program started in the U.K. and South Korea for the Galaxy S24, Flip 6, and Fold 6 with a ~3GB download. Even more past-gen devices are expected to receive the program in September. That expansion should bring in the Galaxy S23 and more.