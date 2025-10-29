What you need to know

Samsung seems to be simplifying photo editing in One UI 8.5 by merging Object Eraser and Generative Edit into one unified tool.

The update will let users remove unwanted objects and fill in backgrounds in a single step, eliminating the need to jump between different places.

Leaked screen recordings shared by @tarunvats33 show a streamlined workflow that makes AI photo editing faster and more intuitive.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Samsung Galaxy phones come with a bunch of handy AI photo-editing tools, but they are not always easy to use. Object Eraser helps you remove unwanted items from your photos, and Generative Edit handles larger changes, but these features are found in separate spots. This can be confusing, but Samsung plans to fix it with the upcoming One UI 8.5 update.

Samsung may be overhauling its photo editing tools with One UI 8.5, and the core change is that Object Eraser is being merged into Generative Edit. Based on screen recordings from the new version, shared by leaker @tarunvats33 on X, the workflow will be streamlined (via SammyGuru). Instead of bouncing between two separate tools, users will soon be able to remove unwanted objects and fill in the background in one seamless step.

One UI 8.5: Object eraser has been integrated into generative edit. pic.twitter.com/E2LqSGp2U7October 26, 2025

In the current setup, Object Eraser sits as a standalone feature inside Samsung’s photo editor, allowing users to manually highlight and remove distractions from an image.

Generative Edit, on the other hand, uses AI to reconstruct missing parts of a photo or move subjects around realistically.

Seamless workflow

One UI 8.5 may blend these two into a single, smarter editing experience. When you open a photo and tap Generative Edit, you’ll now have direct access to erasing, filling, and reshaping tools without needing to switch tools.

Want to remove that stray photobomber? Just circle them as you would with Object Eraser. The tool will understand your intent, remove the object, and then it will instantly and intelligently fill in the background.

This integration is a part of Samsung's effort to make its AI-powered photo tools more intuitive and cohesive.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This change is expected to roll out officially with One UI 8.5, which will almost certainly make its debut on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series early next year. Unfortunately for Galaxy S25 owners, early leaks suggest One UI 8.5 beta for this lineup may be delayed due to Samsung supposedly scrapping plans to replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the S26 Edge model.